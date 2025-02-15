‘Walk for a cure’: Relay for Life comes to Orlando in March

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at UCF chapter.

Cancer is the second leading cause of death in the United States, according to the CDC. Cancer can happen to anyone at any time; it doesn’t discriminate. The National Cancer Institute estimated in 2024 that about two million were diagnosed with cancer, and over 610,000 people passed away from it. Now, more than ever, scientists and doctors are working toward finding a cure. You can support cancer research and help save a life by participating in Relay For Life.

What is Relay For Life?

Put simply, Relay For Life is an event led by the American Cancer Society to raise money for cancer research.

Relay For Life happens across America and occurs once yearly at a given location. At the event, different organizations, clubs, and local businesses will set up booths around a track field. The overall event has a theme that each booth can create a mini theme around, which surrounds an activity, food, or item that they will sell to attendees. All of the money each booth raises are donations made to the American Cancer Society.

The American Cancer Society’s mantra is “cancer never sleeps,” so a relay usually lasts 24 hours (depending on the location, the event may be shorter), and one person from each booth is walking the track at all times. The relay starts with a survivor’s lap and moves to a caregiver’s. Other themed laps follow suit, where people usually dress up and go all out. For those taking a break from walking, games, and performances are happening in the middle of the track, which everyone is welcome to participate in.

By the end of the night, there is a luminaria where everyone does a silent walk on the track with a candle to honor those who have passed away due to cancer.

Why Relay?

Everyone has their reason to relay, whether they’ve lost a friend or family member to cancer or simply want to give to a good cause. I relay because when I was five, I was diagnosed with leukemia. I went through chemo treatments for over a year, lost my hair twice, lost weight until I was skin and bones, and then became overweight due to steroids before going into remission.

My mom and I have been going to Relay For Life since I went into remission. Those nights were the best: running around and playing games with my friends and family. This event holds a very special place in my heart, and I hope to encourage others to give to a cause that has impacted many people’s lives like mine.

How You Can Get Involved

Since moving away to college, I’ve realized Relay For Life isn’t as popular or well-known of an event as it is in my hometown. If you want to find a relay near you and join or start a team, visit Relay For Life’s website.

If you’re in the UCF/Orlando area, there will be a Relay For Life event on March 8, from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. on Memory Mall at UCF. The theme of the event this year is Carnival!

Relay For Life means a lot to me, my family, and hundreds of other people who have been affected by cancer. Please go out and contribute to your local Relay For Life so that together, we can all take a step toward finding a cure.