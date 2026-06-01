Regional Theatre Saves the Tony Awards

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at UCF chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

New York theater has been in a rut lately. Every new show announcement is yet another adaptation or revival of a previous story. It seems like the only ideas producers are willing to finance are those that hinge on nostalgia and big IPs. One musical stands out from the monotony on Broadway: Two Strangers (Carry a Cake Across New York). The announcement of the 79th Tony Awards nominations on May 5 proved the significance of original regional theater productions.

Two Strangers opened on Broadway at the Longacre Theatre on Nov. 20, 2025, but the musical’s story began long before then. The show, originally titled The Season, was written by British co-creators Jim Barne and Kit Buchan. It was first staged in 2019 at the Royal & Derngate through the Made in Northampton program, then renamed while playing at London’s Kiln Theatre, and later transferred to the West End for a limited run. The musical was brought to the United States through Harvard’s American Repertory Theater, before beginning its Tony-nominated run.

View this post on Instagram @twostrangersmusical on Instagram

I’ve told you the long-winded history, but what is the show about? Two Strangers follows Dougal, a Brit, who flies to New York for his father’s wedding, filmed with excitement about the big city. He is picked up by Robin, the bride’s sister, a cynical native New Yorker with a laundry list of wedding-related errands. Dougal follows her around the city for a day, helping her pick up the wedding cake while getting to know the real Robin and real New York.

This musical is a charming, emotional romantic comedy about discovering yourself, with a soundtrack that draws on movies and Christmas songs. It is clearly influenced by classic tropes and meet-cutes but stands on its own as a fresh production. In that way, it differs from Broadway’s other offerings. The 2025-2026 season welcomed six new musicals—Beaches, Schmigadoon!, The Lost Boys, The Queen of Versailles, Titanique, and Two Strangers—with five of them being adaptations of other media. While some of my favorite musicals are adaptations, I also value the creativity of a story that has never been told before. Like Maybe Happy Ending last season, Two Strangers is one of the rare original productions that has survived the cutthroat capitalistic landscape of Broadway.

View this post on Instagram @thetonyawards on Instagram

And it hasn’t just survived, it is thriving. The show received eight Tony nominations, including the coveted Best Musical nod. Both lead actors, Sam Tutty and Christiani Pitts, were also recognized for their performances, their first-ever Tony nominations. Pitts has previously been on Broadway, notably in King Kong, but Two Strangers is Tutty’s debut in American theater.

This success demonstrates the importance and quality of small theater productions; the next big hit can come from anywhere, and it is important to foster local talent. UCF students have access to great regional theater nearby at the Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts, which regularly presents local productions at the Alexis & Jim Pugh Theater.

@TwoStrangersMusical on YouTube

I am thrilled at the success of Two Strangers (Carry a Cake Across New York) and all it represents for regional theaters and production companies. The results of the Tony Awards on June 7 are sure to determine what types of musicals and plays we can expect to see in the future. I can only wish to see more unique shows make it to the West End and Broadway stages, reversing the adaptive trend of the past few years.