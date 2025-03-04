Recession Pop and Lady Gaga’s Resurgence

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

“Recession Pop” is a term used to describe a genre of music that gained popularity during economic hardship, particularly during the 2008 financial crisis and other periods of economic downturn. The music in this genre is often upbeat, fun, and escapist, contrasting the financial struggles and anxieties people might be facing. Recession Pop is typically characterized by catchy, danceable tunes with a bold mix of pop, electronic, and glam influences designed to uplift or distract people from challenging times.

Lady Gaga is closely associated with recession pop because of her music, especially around the time of her breakthrough albums The Fame (2008) and The Fame Monster (2009), which perfectly encapsulated this genre. Her hits, like “Just Dance” and “Poker Face,” were infectious dance-pop tracks with glamorous, larger-than-life productions that offered escapism. During the 2008 economic crash, people sought something to make them feel good and forget about their financial troubles. Gaga’s music fit the bill, symbolizing pop culture’s ability to provide joy and distraction with her bold, theatrical persona and music that made people want to party. So what does her upcoming album, MAYHEM, say about the state of economics today?

Pillars of Recession Pop

With the rise of Recession Pop and club culture in the 2000s came quintessential songs of the era. Ke$ha’s breakout hit “TiK ToK” became an anthem for the era, with its party-all-night attitude and carefree lyrics. Ke$ha’s music, full of wild energy and carefree lyrics, offered a sense of rebellion, confidence, and fun.

Britney Spears’s return to pop with Circus (2008) was full of fun, danceable hits. “Womanizer” was a song that gave a sense of control and empowerment in a world where things are uncertain. The album is laced with an infectious rhythm and a confident message that resonates with listeners.

Katy Perry’s songs were a significant part of pop culture during the 2008-2010s era. With catchy and colorful tunes, she helped people feel more optimistic about facing challenges. “I Kissed a Girl” and “Teenage Dream” stand out in particular, focusing on themes of youthful love and carefree living.

These artists and others like Black Eyed Peas and P!NK contributed to the recession pop genre by offering an escape from their financial woes and finding joy, empowerment, and liberation through music. The pop hits provided an emotional release through their infectious beats and catchy lyrics.

Recession Pop’s resurgence

At the beginning of 2024, recession pop made a resurgence, whether due to economic trends or a yearning for music nostalgia that’s making dance music come back again. When determining the routes of this trend and why it’s coming back, all roads lead to Charli XCX.

Charli’s big break came in 2012 when she co-wrote Icona Pop’s massive hit “I Love It,” which earned her widespread recognition. Charli XCX is often considered a key figure in the “Recession Pop” movement despite her popularity soaring after the fact. Her music incorporates a mix of futuristic, glitchy sounds while exploring themes of alienation and excess. Her music reflects the chaotic, fragmented world of the 21st century, and she often challenges pop norms, creating both commercial and innovative songs.

Brat, released on June 7, 2024, focuses on themes of rebellion, youth culture, and being unapologetically bold. She’s described the album as reflecting a raw, playful, and rebellious energy that channels the attitude of a “brat.” Thematically, the “brat” persona could be seen as part of a broader commentary on a generation’s struggle with feeling misunderstood or alienated, an idea that fits well within the framework of recession pop.

Quickly following suit was Ke$ha’s comeback, “JOYRIDE,” released on July 4, 2024. The song, bringing back many experimental sounds and rebellious themes, is about embracing freedom, letting go, and enjoying the ride of life despite all the difficulties that come with it.

“JOYRIDE” is Ke$ha’s response to years of hardship and emotional struggles, and it’s very much an evolution of her earlier party anthems. The song emphasizes the catharsis of letting go and living in the moment, a theme that echoes recession pop’s focus on finding solace in fun. Ke$ha has always blended dark personal themes with upbeat pop music, and “JOYRIDE” continues this tradition. It offers a sense of liberation when so many feel confined by financial pressures, societal expectations, and personal challenges.

Gaga — mayhem

Lady Gaga’s MAYHEM is expected to showcase her return to a more dance-pop sound while also embracing chaos, rebellion, and theatricality. Gaga has always used her music to create emotional extremes, whether empowerment or vulnerability. MAYHEM could bring back her mix of high-energy pop anthems and deeply personal reflective moments.

Much like The Fame and The Fame Monster, MAYHEM taps into the need for escape, joy, and exuberance that people crave in tough times. Gaga’s music always seeks to transport people into another world, and MAYHEM will likely continue that theme, making it a perfect backdrop for anyone seeking to disconnect from the stressors of the modern world.

Gaga has teased that the album will have a dance-pop sound, reminiscent of her earlier hits, like “Just Dance” and “Poker Face,” but she will likely take a darker, more personal direction. In recent interviews, she mentioned exploring themes of personal chaos, transformation, and rebellion, which could translate into a more vulnerable and introspective approach than we’ve seen in some of her earlier dance-floor anthems.

Gaga’s music often reflects the political and social climate of the time, and MAYHEM is expected to be no different. Given recent years’ global political and economic challenges — ranging from political polarization to the financial aftermath of the pandemic — her lyrics may include commentary on these issues. Gaga has always used her platform to advocate for change, particularly in mental health, LGBTQIA+ rights, and the empowerment of marginalized communities. She even dedicated her 2025 Grammy Win speech to acknowledging transgender existence and advocating for trans rights. MAYHEM could serve as both a reflection of societal chaos and an anthem of resistance, calling listeners to take action and find empowerment in the face of uncertainty.

These themes are evident in her recent releases “DISEASE” and “ABRACADABRA,” which will both be featured songs on her upcoming MAYHEM album. The chaotic political and economic climate, personal struggles with mental health, and themes of empowerment and defiance are weaved into these songs, much as they are in Gaga’s other work.

In “DISEASE,” Gaga presents herself as a figure who can provide relief, just like recession pop did with its fun, high-energy anthems. The idea of “laying down” and transcending into ecstasy, even if it’s a temporary escape, speaks to the sense of rebellion and freedom that Charli XCX’s Brat did with that album’s emphasis on party culture, drug use, and sexuality.

In “ABRACADABRA,” Gaga taps into that escape, offering an alluring vision of fantasy through which people can momentarily forget their troubles. The song’s magical motifs — “casting spells” and feeling “the beat under your feet” — create a feeling of liberation, reflecting the same catharsis that recession pop was known to provide. Gaga’s “ABRACADABRA” represents a recession pop duality — while the world around us may be crumbling, music and the message within it become an act of defiance, joy, and transcendence. In essence, the song captures both the darkness of the current moment and the potential for something beautiful to emerge from it.

Ultimately, MAYHEM embodies Gaga’s role in recession pop: creating music that acknowledges the world’s challenges while also providing a space for listeners to reclaim their power, escape into fantasy, and find empowerment through self-expression. In the meantime, fans eagerly await MAYHEM’s release on March 7.