Reading is Political: 8 Banned Books You Need to Read

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at UCF chapter.

With the rise of censorship in the U.S., many adored books like Captain Underpants and The Giver have joined the list of banned books. Despite the individualized experience of reading a book, government officials see certain titles as political infringements on order. Unfortunately, this is nothing new.

Book bans date back to 1637 in an early Massachusetts colony, and they shaped American exposure to culture and rebellion efforts. The publication of novels like Upton Sinclair’s The Jungle and John Steinbeck’s The Grapes of Wrath stirred public protest in American politics and led to the creation of important establishments like the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. Without these pieces of literature, the modern United States would not exist. Yet, these specific titles are constantly banned in educational and public settings.

Books influence opinion, and opinions influence action. As Executive-power-boosting legislation passes and fails to represent public desires, book bans fall right into this conflict of interest.

In 2023, public libraries saw a 92% increase in book titles challenged for censorship, contributing to around 46% of all book challenges of that year. Approximately 41 of our 50 states have book bans in schools, with over 5,800 titles barred from library shelves. Many of the banned titles represent storylines of minority groups, particularly the LGBTQ+ community and ethnic groups.

Even with the severity of these statistics, the issue is poised to intensify. In January, the U.S. Department of Education’s Office for Civil Rights revoked “book ban coordinators” and oversight of state bans. This news comes alongside the rise of fear of federal book bans and other methods of political censorship.

As many fear for the future of our country, reading does not just provide an escape from reality: it shapes our perspectives and judgments of what’s to come. With that, here’s a list of banned books that you should read to expand your worldview:

To Kill a Mockingbird Considered a modern classic, Harper Lee’s 1960 novel takes inspiration from Lee’s childhood hometown of Monroeville, Alabama, deep in Jim Crow America. The story is told from the perspective of Jean Louise “Scout” Finch, the young daughter of Atticus Finch — an honorable lawyer appointed to defend Tom Robinson, a Black man wrongly convicted of raping a white woman. The success of Lee’s novel spun off an Academy Award-winning film and a Tony Award-winning play. Since its publication, To Kill a Mockingbird has faced numerous bans for its depictions of racial slurs, violence, racism, and the loss of innocence. The Things They Carried Tim O’Brien’s hit novel is a collection of 21 semi-autobiographical short stories from his time serving in the Vietnam War. Many of these short stories feature recurring characters based on O’Brien and his fellow soldiers. Some of the storylines include the ostracization of soldiers returning from war, the longing for love while deployed, and the struggle of grief for lost Vietnamese people and American soldiers. The Things They Carried has been banned for harsh language, sexuality, and anti-war sentiments, despite O’Brien’s stated intentions of not reflecting the latter. Maus Originally published as strips in a comic magazine, Art Spiegelman’s Maus depicts his father’s experience as a Polish Jew during the Holocaust in a graphic novel format. Spiegelman’s illustrations feature animals in the roles of different ethnic groups; for instance, mice represent Jewish people, cats represent German people, and pigs represent Polish people. The novel also centers around Spiegelman’s strained relationship with his father and his grief around his mother’s suicide. Maus was infamously banned in McMinn County, Tennessee, for inappropriate language and partial nudity, though many community members lauded the school board’s decision as an attempt to erase Holocaust history. The Perks of Being a Wallflower The cultural impact of Stephen Chbosky’s 1999 novel cannot be understated. Many teenagers and young adults cling to the story of Charlie, an introverted yet culturally savvy high school freshman who befriends seniors Sam and Patrick. The 2012 film adaptation starring Logan Lerman and Emma Watson catapulted the novel to its status as a modern classic. Chbosky’s depictions of mental health and teenage life earned overwhelmingly positive reviews from audiences and critics. The American Library Association has cited Chbosky’s novel as one of the top 10 most challenged books for nine years. Reasons for banning include sexual explicitness, homosexuality, rape, drugs, language, suicide, and anti-family sentiments. The Handmaid’s Tale If you’ve been online for the past few years, you might’ve heard someone say, “We’re living in The Handmaid’s Tale,” especially after the overturning of Roe v. Wade. Margaret Atwood’s renowned dystopian novel takes place in Gilead, an authoritarian republic that overthrew the United States government with radical conservatism. In this society, women’s autonomy and rights are inhibited: they cannot own property or read, and those who can conceive — handmaids — must procreate with ruling “Commanders.” The novel follows Offred, a handmaid who works to find her stolen daughter while navigating her relationship with her own Commander. Academic institutions frequently ban Atwood’s novels due to vulgarity, sexual expressions, profanity, challenges to Christian values, and political tyranny. MGM Television Paradise Paradise is among many of Toni Morrison’s works that face censorship attempts, joining the likes of The Bluest Eye and Beloved. This novel follows the small, all-Black town of Haven, where younger and elder generations feud on how to uphold town traditions. A convent lies on the outskirts of town and houses traumatized women, whom the town officials believe to be sinful. The novel begins with the townsmen attacking the convent but follows a nonlinear plotline to describe the history of Haven and the convent women. A Texas prison infamously banned Paradise out of fear for “inciting riots,” to which the author responded by framing the institution’s letter on her wall. Grounds for banning Paradise include expressions of sexuality, racially-charged discussion, violence, and anti-establishment ideals. Fahrenheit 451 Here’s a banned book about book bans! Written amidst the Second Red Scare in 1953, Ray Bradbury’s dystopian novel depicts a United States where firemen burn books instead of putting out fires. Wall-sized televisions and “Seashells” (earbuds) rule the lives of citizens. Fireman Guy Montag’s world turns upside down after meeting his young neighbor Clarisse, who sees the pleasures in reading and old-world activities. As Montag begins to build a library, his boss, Captain Beatty, intends to make him pay for his crimes against society. Bradbury’s novel has been banned for vulgarity, violence, language, and depictions of Bible-burning. The Hunger Games One of the newest publications on this list, Suzanne Collins’s series has evolved into a cultural phenomenon, with four books, five movies, and another installment on the way. The main series follows Katniss Everdeen, a tribute from District 12 who competes in the Hunger Games, a competition to pit children of different classes against each other for the elite’s entertainment. The overarching plotline concerns overthrowing the Capitol, the government that forces class-defining districts into submission. Themes of child violence, war, governmental protest, and religious insertions have been used to justify banning Collins’s series in educational institutions. Lionsgate/YouTube

If you feel powerless watching current events occur without consequence, these books could inspire you to find a way of expressing your viewpoints and enacting change. No matter how hard people try to enact censorship, they cannot take away your intelligence or critical thinking. Sharpen the tools of your mind, and be the change you want to see in the world.