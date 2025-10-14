How Reading Fiction Can Exercise Your Empathy

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at UCF chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

If you’re anything like me, you might enjoy a cozy night in, reading a cute romance like Emily Henry’s Beach Read, or a book like A Little Life, which WILL break you. Doing something as mundane as reading gives you a more expansive vocabulary or more incentive to be a dragon rider (Fourth Wing). Nevertheless, you are doing so much more than you are cognitively aware of; you are gaining skills to be more empathetic towards those around you.

Why should I Care About Being Empathetic?

In fourth and fifth grade, I attended a Title I arts school, where I realized how privileged I had grown up. I didn’t understand why my classmates only ate the two meals provided by my school, or why they lived in a neighborhood where they didn’t feel safe to go outside. In fourth grade, my theater teacher introduced me to the Oedipus trilogy. I know it’s crazy for someone so young, but reading this play with so much death and destruction inclined me to be more empathetic toward those around me. The students surrounding me weren’t Greeks at war; they were students just like me.

In the world we live in now, especially in the current political climate, we often feel hopeless, as if there is nothing we can do. Our representatives don’t represent us, and no matter how much we protest or try to make it change, it isn’t enough. However, by reading and encouraging those around us to read, we can become more empathetic. Many will argue empathy isn’t needed in politics, but as someone studying political science, I believe that empathy is a necessity in politics. For our representatives to appropriately represent us, they need to empathize with us. Our country is struggling with division, disagreements are bound to happen, but they should be handled with empathy. This empathy can come from reading fiction that represents both sides of the political spectrum, as well as books with worldwide perspectives, outside of the United States bubble. When we cultivate a culture of reading in our society, we lay the groundwork for greater empathy across all social classes, races, and ethnicities, ultimately benefiting all people.

Why Reading?

As a college girl, I’ve encountered my share of guys who exclusively read non-fiction self-help books. Don’t get me wrong, my other major is English literature, and I enjoy non-fiction books. Everything I Know About Love and Tuesdays with Morrie are two of my favorites. Nevertheless, when it comes to empathy, fiction is key.

The National Library of Medicine conducted a study on the importance of reading for empathy, specifically, reading fiction. One scientist explained, “According to Goldstein, a person reading fiction tends to react more strongly towards a story than when he/she would read a non-fictional story, because fiction provides a safe arena in which a reader can experience emotions without the need for self-protection.” Another revolutionary book I read when I was younger was A Long Walk to Water. It opened my eyes to the world around me, inspiring me to pursue international policy and help people in other countries through the Peace Corps post-graduation. Even in my adult years, reading fiction books with realistic implications, I feel changed, I feel more caring, and I feel more empathetic.

Recommendations

Instead of recommending just any book, I’m going to recommend literature written by women. Historically, women’s voices in literature have been ignored. To understand empathy, we must understand women and listen to their words.

Little Women by Louisa May Alcott The classic tale of growing up through the March sisters. There is romance, adventure, and it might make you more empathetic toward all archetypes of women. Jo yearns for more than just her little life. Amy wants to do right for her future. Meg wants the classic family life. Beth, bedridden from a young age, deals with grief in a way that can inspire anyone. The Women by Kristin Hannah A historical fiction about Frankie, a young woman who is brave enough to volunteer for the Army Nurse Corps during the Vietnam War. There is triumph, there is loss, and there is friendship in this beautiful story. The Secret History by Donna Tartt A story that will keep you on the edge of your seat. A book where the first chapter describes burying a body. Richard Papen begins school at an elite New England university, where he joins a small but formidable English class and meets a rather peculiar friend group. If you love Dead Poets Society, you will love this book. Circe by Madeline Miller Daughter of the sun god Helios, Circe learns about witchcraft and is banished to the island Aiaia. She spends a lot of time alone and, on the journey, learns more about herself. She creates a life for herself in a world destined to put her down. I love Madeline Miller’s writing so much that I have a tattoo dedicated to it.

I know starting books can be intimidating, but in a time where we need empathy more now than ever, it has never been more important to read. I recommended some great books, yet really any fiction book can give you some insight into another person’s world and subconsciously teach you the empathy we all need.