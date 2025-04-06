Ranking My Top 10 Favorite Music Tours

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at UCF chapter.

I have been fortunate enough to see many concerts in my lifetime, most of which are because my family values concerts as much as vacations. We make a big deal out of seeing artists we love live, and with that, I’ve also gotten to share a few with my boyfriend. So here are my top 10 favorite tours I’ve seen based on music, stage presence, and overall experience.

The HElla Mega Tour

Original photo by Madeline Jackson

Coming in at first place is the first concert that I have ever gone to: the Hella Mega Tour in the summer of 2021, featuring Green Day, Weezer, and Fall Out Boy. First of all, talk about a lineup! I will admit that, ultimately, I was showing up because of Weezer… and I am not ashamed! But I didn’t realize how many songs in Green Day and Fall Out Boy’s discographies are bangers. My sister, mom, and dad took this trip to Jacksonville, which is just about an hour and a half from where I live; needless to say, we got home fairly late. This tour is my number one simply because everything about this concert was incredible. It is such a beautiful memory, and it makes me nostalgic whenever I see the horrendous photos we took in front of the venue.

The Growing up and getting old tour

Original photo by Madeline Jackson

In second place is the 2024 Growing Up and Getting Old tour with Luke Combs. I was fortunate enough to see this show with my boyfriend’s family, which was amazing. I had only ever been to one other country concert in this ranked lineup, so the atmosphere was still new and fresh to me. I love seeing people show out in cowboy hats and boots; it makes me giggle. After this concert, I had to promise my sister that if Luke Combs ever came back into town, I would have to take her to see him because the videos I showed her “weren’t enough.” Truthfully, I have this tour at number two because I didn’t realize how many Luke Combs songs I enjoyed. There were only three songs I didn’t know, and even those were amazing.

The Last Summer on earth tour

Original photo by Madeline Jackson

Next up in the ranking is The Last Summer on Earth Tour that took place in the summer of 2022 with Gin Blossoms, Toad the Wet Sprocket, and Barenaked Ladies. My family and I saw this concert on the last day of my junior year of high school, so it was a great way to start the summer. We saw them in Saint Augustine, and I love that venue. It is small enough to feel intimate but not too small to the point where you feel crowded. I think it was at this concert that we perfected the first steps we do at every concert, and those are, once you get in, find your seats. You are going to want to see what your view is going to be like for the show. Afterward, you get up and look at merchandise and fill your belly with overpriced venue food. Once you have completed those steps, you take a few photos and make your way back to your seats for the show! This agenda has never done us wrong, so if you are looking for some guidance, I am not saying we are geniuses, but I am kind of saying that we are geniuses. I have this tour at number three because it set the tone for a great summer, and I was able to do quite a bit of people watching. One thing about going to a concert with a demographic older than mine is that I can see moms and dads let loose, which isn’t something I normally witness.

The Big Night Out tour

Original photo by Madeline Jackson

In fourth place is The Big Night Out Tour in 2023, with The Goo Goo Dolls and O.A.R. Honestly, I was there to see The Goo Goo Dolls; now imagine how I felt when my favorite song, “Long Way Down,” was not played the night that I saw them. That pretty much set the scene for what the drive home was like for me. Despite that tragedy, my dad got us seats that were the closest we had ever been to the stage. All in all, it was a fun and exciting night, even if we lost a few songs along the way. I rank this concert number four because the view itself was great, and I was so close that I could see the sweat on John Rzeznik’s face. In addition, rock might be my favorite genre to see in concert because even if you don’t know the songs, you can still jam out.

The Old Friends Acoustic Tour

Original photo by Madeline Jackson

I have been fortunate enough to see this next artist twice: the fantastic Cody Fry during his Old Friends Acoustic Tour in 2024. The first time my family and I saw him was in Tennessee, and the most recent trip was to Ohio. Now, as Michigan fans, Ohio already isn’t a wonderful place to be, but as if that wasn’t enough, we also got stranded there. Our flight back home got delayed over and over, and ultimately, it was canceled. To make a long story short, we slept on the ground at the Cincinnati airport, and that’s all I can disclose to keep my dignity intact. While the trip was a little less than desirable, the concert was beautiful. Fry regularly plays and assists with an orchestra, and he never misses. I can confirm that tears are bound to fall if you watch and love music as much as I do. I have this concert ranked at number five because the theatre we watched it in was beautiful, just like the music. Everyone was dressed so classy, and it was nice to see an appreciation for the orchestra.

The Leather tour

Original photo by Madeline Jackson

Following the last Cody is the Leather Tour with Cody Johnson in 2024. This concert was one that I surprised my boyfriend with for Valentine’s Day. It was my first-ever country concert, so I wasn’t too sure what to expect, and I had a grand time! It was also the first time I had gone with my boyfriend to a concert. Naturally, I had to show him my family’s ways and the steps we take at every concert. Johnson’s vocals are beyond crazy and impressive in person, so witnessing them live was incredible. I have this concert at six because Johnson is such a genuine person, and that bleeds into his performance on stage. You can see how fortunate he feels to be able to put out music like this, making you proud to be a fan.

The slow dream tour

Original photo by Madeline Jackson

In seventh place, I have the Slow Dream Tour with Matchbox Twenty that took place in the summer of 2023. My mom is a huge fan, so my dad made it his mission to get us great seats for the concert. We could see everything clearly and even got some good food. As you can see in the photo above, I brought in my baby camera to take only the highest-quality images. Think about when you take a picture on your phone, but you don’t have enough storage, so it glitches; that’s what these photos looked like. My family and I had a great time and danced during the whole concert, which is ranked at number seven because I loved watching how eager my mom was to go to this concert. Also, you would think that Rob Thomas isn’t with it anymore — and you would be wrong. One of my dad’s favorite lines to say at concerts is, “Wow, this sounds just like on the radio!” and we heard a lot of that during this concert.

The world is a vampire tour

Original photo by Madeline Jackson

Following Matchbox Twenty, I have The Smashing Pumpkins with The World is a Vampire Tour in 2023. My father, sister, Godfather, and I watched this concert the day before my first day of college. I was a little worried I’d be tired the next morning, but the pumpkins took priority. Nothing brings me more joy than watching Billy Corgan in his dress, running back and forth on stage. This set was so loud that my ears rang for a little while after the show, but I will say again and again that it was worth it 100%. For that reason, I put this concert at number eight, because at the cost of my ears, we had a great time. Again, another factor was Corgan’s stage presence. It was more like watching a show than a concert because of how theatrical he is.

The best of all worlds tour

Original photo by Madeline Jackson

In ninth place is the Best of All Worlds Tour in the summer of 2024 with Sammy Hagar from Van Halen, accompanied by Lover Boy. My family and I traveled to Virginia to see my uncle and decided to attend this concert. It was the first concert we watched from a field, and the vibes were awesome. You had people lying down, dancing, and singing along. Five million things were happening at once, but that’s what I thought was so fun. I was most excited to watch “Why Can’t This Be Love,” which did not disappoint. Since we had so much open space, I danced through the entire concert. We had the best time.

The summer stadium tour

Original photo by Madeline Jackson