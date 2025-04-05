Ranking All ‘Final Destinations’ Films From Worst to Best

The Final Destination franchise has kept audiences on the edge for nearly two decades, delivering one shocking death after another across five films. Each movie follows a familiar premise: Someone cheats death after experiencing a premonition, only for death to return and claim them in increasingly twisted ways.
Therefore, with the release of Final Destination: Bloodlines set for May 16, now’s the perfect time to revisit the entire series and rank these mind-bending, death-defying films. Whether you’re a longtime fan or a newcomer, get ready to relive the most intense, heart-pounding moments that made Final Destination the franchise we love to fear.
- Final Destination 4: The Final Destination (2009)
-
A group of people survives a deadly racetrack accident, and of course, death’s not done with them. It’s up to the survivors to figure out the pattern before they’re all wiped out.
The Final Destination movies may not be the best at storytelling, but they certainly earn their spot for sheer spectacle. This was the first movie in the series to be shot in 3D, and it’s clear that the filmmakers took full advantage of the format to amp up the death sequences. The kills are more in-your-face than ever, and the use of 3D adds to the thrills.
A standout moment from this film was the escalator death scene. It’s both absurd and terrifying, proving that Final Destination is willing to turn an everyday object into a weapon.
- Final Destination 2 (2003)
-
After surviving a highway pile-up, a group discovers they’ve outrun death, but it won’t let them off that easily. As they try to outsmart fate, each person is picked off in the order in which they should have died in the crash.
The chain-reaction pile-up at the start is a jaw-dropping sequence that sets the tone for the rest of the movie. Plus, the escalating series of near-misses in the later scenes will keep you glued to the screen.
This sequel ramped up the gruesome kills, offering up some of the most memorable deaths in the entire series. While Final Destination 2 may have been a tad too familiar in its formula, it elevated the tension and chaos even more than the first movie.
- Final Destination 3 (2006)
-
A group of teenagers survives a rollercoaster accident, and as always, death’s designs are inescapable. They must work together to figure out the chain of events and outsmart fate — but it’s not that easy.
Final Destination 3 is, hands down, the most fun in the series. It embraces the dark humor and absurdity of the premise, with plenty of over-the-top deaths that keep you on the edge of your seat. The rollercoaster crash is one of the most memorable opening scenes in the series, and the inventive deaths that follow are gruesome and creative in equal measure.
The tanning bed death haunts me to this day. It’s just as horrifying as creative, making you think twice before hitting the tanning salon again.
- Final Destination (2000)
-
The original Final Destination sets the stage for the franchise, where a group of students survives a deadly plane crash, only to find that death is stalking them one by one in increasingly bizarre ways.
There’s something to be said about the charm of the first movie. It set the blueprint for everything that followed. The tension, the creativity of the deaths, and the “you can’t escape death” premise became an instant horror classic.
The iconic opening plane crash scene is heart-stopping and brilliantly executed, setting the stage for the terror to come. It’s a visceral, edge-of-your-seat moment that establishes the film’s high stakes and sets the tone for the relentless, nerve-wracking ride ahead, making you question if any of the characters will survive the following chaos.
- Final Destination 5 (2011)
-
The fifth film takes a different route by focusing on a group of coworkers who survive a bridge collapse, only to realize that death still has a plan for them. This movie pulls off some shocking deaths and delivers a jaw-dropping twist at the end.
This film keeps viewers on the edge of their seats, not just because death is hot on their heels. What adds to the tension is the chilling concept that if you take someone’s life, death will spare you. This moral dilemma sets the stage for a deadly survival game as the remaining characters turn on each other to outwit fate. As alliances crumble and paranoia rises, the audience is left with more to fear than just the inevitable deaths —they’re now worried about who might turn on them next.
This is my number-one pick because of the epic, mind-blowing twist that connects Final Destination 5 to the very first movie. Not only does it elevate the entire series, but it also redefines everything we thought we knew about the franchise. The twist adds an incredible layer of depth and makes you look back at the entire timeline in an entirely new light.
Whether you’re a die-hard Final Destination fan or a newcomer, the franchise has offered a steady stream of creative and terrifying ways to meet your end. Each movie brings something different to the table, but the inescapable theme ties all together: you can’t outrun death.
As we await more terrifying thrills from Final Destination: Bloodlines, let’s remember that no matter how hard we try, death always finds a way. It will be interesting to see what Death has for a new set of characters this upcoming summer.