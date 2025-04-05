Ranking All ‘Final Destinations’ Films From Worst to Best

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at UCF chapter.

The Final Destination franchise has kept audiences on the edge for nearly two decades, delivering one shocking death after another across five films. Each movie follows a familiar premise: Someone cheats death after experiencing a premonition, only for death to return and claim them in increasingly twisted ways.

Therefore, with the release of Final Destination: Bloodlines set for May 16, now’s the perfect time to revisit the entire series and rank these mind-bending, death-defying films. Whether you’re a longtime fan or a newcomer, get ready to relive the most intense, heart-pounding moments that made Final Destination the franchise we love to fear.

Final Destination 4: The Final Destination (2009)

A group of people survives a deadly racetrack accident, and of course, death’s not done with them. It’s up to the survivors to figure out the pattern before they’re all wiped out. The Final Destination movies may not be the best at storytelling, but they certainly earn their spot for sheer spectacle. This was the first movie in the series to be shot in 3D, and it’s clear that the filmmakers took full advantage of the format to amp up the death sequences. The kills are more in-your-face than ever, and the use of 3D adds to the thrills. A standout moment from this film was the escalator death scene. It’s both absurd and terrifying, proving that Final Destination is willing to turn an everyday object into a weapon.

Final Destination 2 (2003)

After surviving a highway pile-up, a group discovers they’ve outrun death, but it won’t let them off that easily. As they try to outsmart fate, each person is picked off in the order in which they should have died in the crash. The chain-reaction pile-up at the start is a jaw-dropping sequence that sets the tone for the rest of the movie. Plus, the escalating series of near-misses in the later scenes will keep you glued to the screen. This sequel ramped up the gruesome kills, offering up some of the most memorable deaths in the entire series. While Final Destination 2 may have been a tad too familiar in its formula, it elevated the tension and chaos even more than the first movie.

Final Destination 3 (2006)

A group of teenagers survives a rollercoaster accident, and as always, death’s designs are inescapable. They must work together to figure out the chain of events and outsmart fate — but it’s not that easy. Final Destination 3 is, hands down, the most fun in the series. It embraces the dark humor and absurdity of the premise, with plenty of over-the-top deaths that keep you on the edge of your seat. The rollercoaster crash is one of the most memorable opening scenes in the series, and the inventive deaths that follow are gruesome and creative in equal measure. The tanning bed death haunts me to this day. It’s just as horrifying as creative, making you think twice before hitting the tanning salon again.

Final Destination (2000)

The original Final Destination sets the stage for the franchise, where a group of students survives a deadly plane crash, only to find that death is stalking them one by one in increasingly bizarre ways. There’s something to be said about the charm of the first movie. It set the blueprint for everything that followed. The tension, the creativity of the deaths, and the “you can’t escape death” premise became an instant horror classic. The iconic opening plane crash scene is heart-stopping and brilliantly executed, setting the stage for the terror to come. It’s a visceral, edge-of-your-seat moment that establishes the film’s high stakes and sets the tone for the relentless, nerve-wracking ride ahead, making you question if any of the characters will survive the following chaos.

Final Destination 5 (2011)