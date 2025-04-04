The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at UCF chapter.

The Lumineers’ newest album, Automatic, was released on Feb. 14. It was the best Valentine’s Day gift for fans of the alternative folk band. Members Wesley Schultz and Jeremiah Fraites produced yet another collection of tracks that let you dance and sing despite the thought-provoking lyrics. With 11 songs, this album explores many themes that circle back to a longing for better times.

As an avid fan of The Lumineers, I ranked all the songs on Automatic from my least to most favorite. I don’t have a musical bone in my body, so don’t take these rankings to heart.

“Strings”

This instrumental piece was not only boring but, dare I say, stressful. The short song starts slow, but the tempo speeds up. The sense of urgency in the song ties into the album’s theme of societal numbness, but it still makes me anxious. I appreciate its place in the album, but the piece itself is a skip for me.

“Plasticine”

A key theme in this album is conformity to societal expectations. Plasticine explores just that, portraying how people “bend” or change to fit into the modern world — or, as the song states, “to the party.” While I appreciate the meaning within the album’s context, the song falls flat for me. Some online reviewers find the song disorienting or off-putting, which I can’t shake out of my head.

“Automatic”

I love all the songs on the album, which is why this one is so low. The slow tempo and repetition brought this song to number nine. The lyric, “oh, my lover, is it ever gonna be enough,” is one of my favorites of the album. I would enjoy it more if it weren’t repeated over and over again. The song illustrates a disconnect from life, which aligns with the slow, sad rhythms. This differs from the Lumineers’ usual approach, which involves depressing lyrics distracted by upbeat music.

“Better day”

The subtle references to pop culture and absurdities in the modern world emphasize how normalized aspects of society have become. Still, the song is “dreamin’ of a better day,” which is — without getting too political — relatable. However, as an ex-dancer, I find that this song reminds me of ballet, which lowers its ranking for me.

“so long”

This song feels like a true, final goodbye. I like how it leaves the listeners with thoughts as an ending. The portrayal of feeling stuck is never clarified — it just ends. This can be understood in different ways, capturing the thought-provoking nature that the band favors. Something about this song just doesn’t click for me. Without the deeper meaning of the lyrics, it feels boring. While it’s not my favorite song, I do believe it is the perfect end to the album.

“Ativan”

The first time I listened to this song, I was confused. I had to look up word definitions throughout the song to understand it fully. For example, I didn’t know that Ativan is a short-acting tranquilizer. The exploration of drugs and the disillusionment of addiction, paired with an upbeat musical background, is my favorite Lumineers take. The song is catchy and fun, emphasizing the irony of the deeper meaning in the best way.

“Sunflowers”

As the second-to-last song, this warm piece fits perfectly into the album. It felt like a good transition from the other songs. I love how, as the album ends, it evokes the feeling of something becoming a memory. The layering of instruments adds depth to a simple instrumental piece.

“Keys on the table”

The story of “Keys on the Table” and “You’re All I Got” together is one of my favorite parts of the album. Although not explicitly stated, this song feels like the breaking point of the relationship that “You’re All I Got” built. It feels like desperately holding onto a friendship that is meant to end. The symbolism of leaving “your keys up on the table” is yet another genius lyric that The Lumineers have given listeners. The only downside to this song is some repetition, but it’s still fun to sing along to, so I don’t mind it as much.

Same old song”

I love the energy of this song as the opener. In true Lumineers fashion, I danced along before I knew the words. It reminds me a lot of the Brightside album, which I also loved. At first, it felt very much like an AJR song. The energy was great, but the first few lyrics threw me off. The struggles the story shares, with many possible interpretations, are masked by the sing-songy instruments. In my opinion, high energy and deep lyrics equate to the best Lumineers songs. The repetition of lyrics didn’t bother me as it encapsulated the monotonous illustration of life.

“You’re All I Got”

The plea for connection in this song is not only relatable but also holds so much power. Whether interpreted as a platonic or romantic relationship, the desperation in the vocals sounds and feels extremely vulnerable. While I usually prefer upbeat songs, the lyrics resonate with me enormously, so it’s easily number two.

“ASSh*le”