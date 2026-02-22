Purple State Politics: NC GOP Sen. Thom Tillis Slams White House Staff

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at UCF chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

In late June 2025, Senator Thom Tillis, a two-term Republican from North Carolina, announced he would not be seeking re-election in 2026. This declaration came just one day after President Donald Trump threatened Tillis through multiple Truth Social Posts for voting “no” regarding the advancement of the One, Big, Beautiful Bill Act.

More than six months later, Tillis has turned his criticism towards the White House staff. On Jan. 5, during a CNN interview, Deputy Chief of Staff of Policy Stephen Miller insisted that Greenland belongs to the U.S. and no one would protest if America took the land by force. Two days later, Tillis delivered a heated speech on the Senate floor in response, opening his remarks by saying, “You know what makes me cranky? Stupid.” He described Miller’s words as “amateur” and called for a change.

However, Tillis’s condemnation did not stop there. As reported by CNN, Tillis continued to criticize Miller in various interviews throughout January, continuously delivering a narrative of Miller’s “stupidity” and suggesting he should stay in his lane. Additionally, Tillis has commented on Trump as well, saying that if he “were president, neither [Miller or Trump] would be in Washington right now.” Trump responded by calling Tillis a “loser,” to which the senator replied in an interview, “I am thrilled about that. That makes me qualified to be homeland security secretary and senior advisor to the president.”

The public response to Tillis’s comments has been mixed. While Democrats and Republicans alike have praised him for speaking out, other North Carolinians have asserted the belief that he is only speaking out now due to his upcoming retirement and have criticized him for not speaking out sooner. This, coupled with the circumstances of Tillis’s decision not to seek re-election, points out the polarized climate in U.S. politics, which seems to leave no breathing room for disagreement with one’s party. Tillis himself has commented on the issue of polarity, stating that leaders willing to embrace compromise are becoming an “endangered species.”

Representing the purple state of North Carolina, Tillis has had to navigate a delicate balance: representing voters who have repeatedly elected Democratic governors on the same ballots as GOP senators, while avoiding conflict with fellow Republicans. The backlash he has faced from Trump presents a question about the place of Republicans who do not support the “Make America Great Again” movement within their own party.

This is further emphasized by the fact that the president had previously said he was exploring the possibility of supporting a primary challenger to run against Tillis, and he was “looking for someone who will properly represent the Great People of North Carolina.” Who will ultimately fill Tillis’s seat after the Senate elections in November remains uncertain.

Being one of only seven recognized swing states, the political climate of North Carolina can serve as a large indicator of where American politics, as a whole, is headed. Unfortunately, Tillis’s upcoming retirement suggests a grim future for those who also choose to speak out against members of their own party, and makes one wonder how far the gap between Democrats and Republicans will continue to grow.