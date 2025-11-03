‘Puffs’ Brings Magic to UCF Rosen

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at UCF chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

The Pineapple Theatre Company’s upcoming production of Puffs promises magic, mischief, and more laughter than a misfired spell. The show, directed by UCF Rosen College of Hospitality student Liv Skvarenina, reimagines seven years at a certain wizarding school, this time, through the eyes of the underdogs.

@katealexaphoto

But beyond that, what exactly is Puffs? Cast and crew of Pineapple Theatre Company’s production share their perspectives, revealing why this show has captured hearts and funny bones alike.

“Puffs is a fall-out-of-your-seat laughing, fast-paced comedy set in the Wizarding World from the Potter universe,” Skvarenina said. “It follows a certain group of hard-working, loyal students alongside a famous boy wizard over the same seven unforgettable years at school. The show is full of sharp humor and heartfelt moments, and explores themes of friendship, belonging, and what it truly means to be a hero.”

That balance between humor and sincerity is what makes Puffs stand out. While it may be packed to the brim with jokes and magical mishaps, the story also gives voice to the kind outsiders who often feel like greatness is passing them by. Ryan Kaufman, who plays Oliver, said the show thrives on its own energy and unpredictability.

“There are so many random things happening that will constantly capture your attention,” Kaufman said. “It is a love letter to fans of the Harry Potter series, but it also holds up on its own to people who might never have seen the franchise.”

Kaufman’s description of “controlled chaos” perfectly sums up the show’s spirit, an absolute whirlwind of spells, surprises, and comedic timing that keeps audiences guessing.

For Emma Strickler, who portrays Hannah, Puffs is more than just a comedy; it’s a story that not only recognizes but also celebrates the overlooked.

“It’s a very sweet story about the underdogs and how they rise to the top,” Strickler said.

@katealexaphoto

Putting on a show like Puffs is no small feat, and the cast and crew have put in more than your average amount of hard work. Between the fast-paced dialogue, countless magical effects, and even dialect changes, the production demands each part of its machine to be perfectly oiled.

“With a show like Puffs, there are a lot of moving elements that are required for the production to come together,” Skvarenina said. “Our lighting and sound effects essentially become characters of their own. The show features over 500 sound cues, including everything from enchanted spells and DJ air horns to the roar of a fire-breathing dragon.”

That level of coordination requires the cast and crew to work in perfect sync, especially when it comes to timing. Every sound cue has to land exactly right for the magic to work.

Even rehearsals, according to Strickler, have presented their own set of challenges. Instead of running scenes from start to finish, the team has been tackling the show in fragments to fine-tune its many intricate parts.

“The biggest misconception is that we rehearse in order of the actual show,” Strickler said. “We’ve actually been doing everything out of order, which makes it a bit of a challenge when it comes to running the full show.”

Despite the hurdles that are standard to nearly every show, the group’s commitment to the production has remained relentless. Kaufman noted how much time and passion everyone has poured into Puffs while balancing college life.

“We’re all college students, and this is something we choose to do on top of our already busy schedules,” Kaufman said. “Many hours go into a production like this, both in and out of rehearsals, but it is such a rewarding experience to be a part of.”

The result of all that effort is a show that blends humor, heart, and technical magic, and it’s clear that every spell, laugh, and light cue is powered by the dedication of those wizards behind the scenes.

@katealexaphoto

REHEARSAL, BONDING, HIGHLIGHTS

For many in the cast, the rehearsal room has become a second home. Taking a theater from four walls with seats and a stage, to a space filled with laughter, collaboration, and trust. Skvarenina expresses that the sense of community built during the process has been significant to her.

“It’s been incredible getting to share what I love about this production with everyone involved,” Skvarenina said. “We start and end every rehearsal with a check-in, and I often hear that people leave rehearsal feeling better than when they arrived. That’s what means the world to me.”

The bonding doesn’t end once rehearsal wraps and the cast and crew do their “check-out.” Outside of the theater, the cast has built traditions that bring them even closer together. Kaufman shared that one of his favorite memories has been the group’s weekly “Pizookie Tuesdays” at BJ’s Brewhouse. Skvarenina agreed, noting that the tradition has helped the team bond beyond their roles in the show.

“These silly little ice-cream cookie desserts bring us all together for a ‘family dinner’ atmosphere where we get to connect on a personal level,” Skvarenina said. “I love being able to take my director hat off and just be a friend.”

That spirit of connection is something every cast member seems to feel. Strickler described the group as one overflowing with positivity and heart.

“Everyone in this cast is so full of love and joy,” Strickler said. “These people love vibrantly and loudly, and it’s wonderful to be a part of.”

Whether in rehearsal or over giant cookies, it’s clear that the cast has created something much more lasting than just a show; they’ve built a family.

Pineapple Theatre

Finding Heart in the Humor

“Going into this show, I knew there was a lot of heart in it already,” Strickler said. “But I was truly shocked by the heart of the cast, not just onstage, but offstage as well. It truly feels like everyone there is a Puff at heart.”

That sense of warmth and camaraderie extends throughout the entire cast. For Kaufman, returning to the story after performing in it years earlier has offered a fresh perspective. He shared that stepping into a college-level production brought new depth to his performance.

“Being in a college-level production has changed the way I view this show,” Kaufman said. “I’ve grown up a lot in those three years, and revisiting these moments has been a challenge, but I’ve loved getting to add that challenge to the process.”

Meanwhile, Zwierzchowski connected personally with her character’s search for belonging. Like many college students, she found meaning in portraying someone still figuring out where she fits.

“I tried to connect her story to similar ones in my life,” Zwierzchowski said. “Megan is just very dissatisfied with the hand she’s been dealt, and she just wants some sense of connection. It’s been fun to play into that angsty-ness, but also her vulnerability and quirkiness.”

Growth, Friendship, and Lessons Learned

For Skvarenina, who played Sally Perks in Puffs during high school, directing the show has been quite the full-circle experience. Returning to the story from a new perspective gave her the chance to appreciate the show’s humor and surprising amount of heart in a deeper way.

“I didn’t realize just how familiar I already was with the show until rehearsals began and there were moments when I knew an actor’s next line before they did,” Skvarenina said. “Getting to share what this show means to me on stage has truly become one of the things I’m most proud of.”

While directing has been rewarding, it also came with new challenges. Skvarenina explained that transitioning from actor to director required her to develop a different skill set.

“I had to learn how to clearly communicate the vision I had in my head to a group of actors,” she said. “As a performer, I’m focused on my own actions, but as a director I have to see the full picture.”

Despite the learning curve, Skvarenina expressed that this experience has truly reaffirmed both her love for theatre and her connection to Pineapple Theatre.

“I first joined Pineapple Theatre at a time when I really needed a sense of community,” Skvarenina said. “Now, I’ve seen the story of Puffs reflected in the friendships built throughout this production.”

That sense of belonging extends beyond the cast list; it’s something the entire club shares. For many students, Pineapple Theatre has become a home away from home.

“The friendships I’ve made in this club have been the best thing that’s ever happened to me,” Zwierzchowski said. “I came here to Orlando with absolutely no one, and now I’ve met people I call my best friends, future bridesmaids-level friends.”

Through Puffs, both the story and the students behind it highlight the same message: finding your people, and embracing your inner “Puff,” is something truly magical.

@katealexaphoto

What Audiences Can Expect

Audiences are in for a magical, hilarious night. Puffs promises not just a laugh-out-loud parody, but also a surprisingly heartfelt story about friendship, loyalty, and embracing who you are. Skvarenina said she’s thrilled for audiences to see the humor her castmates bring to the stage.

“I’m so excited for the audience to come in and see Puffs just to experience how hilarious this cast is,” Skvarenina said. “But I also hope the audience notices the little pocket moments of sincerity.”

Those moments of sincerity seem to resonate with the whole team. Kaufman hopes that amid the chaos and comedy, audiences “come to this show and laugh,” while Strickler added that she can’t wait for viewers to be “completely touched by these characters.”

That sense of connection extends beyond the stage as well. Zwierzchowski described how close the ensemble has become throughout the rehearsal process.

“If the cast was put in a real-life wizarding war, we’d all stay and fight for one another because we all love each other,” Zwierzchowski said.

Puffs will be performed at UCF’s Rosen College of Hospitality Management, located near Universal’s Epic Universe, on Nov. 14–16 in the Darden Auditorium.

Tickets are available online at pineappletheatre.com for $15, or $20 at the door. UCF students can receive free tickets by emailing a photo of their student ID to rosenpineappletheatre@gmail.com.