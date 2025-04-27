Prom: A Night to Remember or a Night to Recover From?

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at UCF chapter.

Local Central Florida high school students were hospitalized after drinking alcohol at their school prom. Four students were taken to the hospital, four others were sent home, and it remains unclear how many students were intoxicated. Despite security measures, students attending the SeaWorld prom managed to sneak in small containers of alcohol, which were consumed throughout the night. Others drank before arriving and still made it through security. School officials and chaperones were reportedly caught off guard when several students began showing visible signs of intoxication, prompting immediate medical attention. The poor decisions made at such a nearby event highlight the extent to which these activities have become both normalized and socially pressured. Thankfully, the students were reportedly okay the following day, but the shock of the event remains.

For many teens, alcohol has become a symbol of freedom and fitting in. The pressure to be part of the group can be overwhelming, especially at events like prom, where expectations are high and the atmosphere is already charged with excitement. The urge to conform and the fear of social exclusion drive the actions of many teens, including the temptation to give in to alcohol pressures. Often, it’s less about feeling that they need alcohol to have fun and more about feeling accepted and living up to a prom the media expects.

However, what’s often left out of those portrayals is the aftermath — the hospitalizations, the worry, and the potential for serious consequences, not just for health but for future opportunities.

Along with the dangers of illegal activity, these students took the risk at a school event. Likely, students believed they wouldn’t get caught or wouldn’t face consequences. There’s also a degree of desensitization. Many teens see underage drinking as something “everyone” does, so it doesn’t seem like a big deal. Even with school security, education, and prevention programs in place, the students gave in to pressure.

This raises bigger questions: Why is underage drinking so normalized? Why can’t they have fun at prom without being intoxicated? How much of this decision-making is pushed by the fear of being left out? Despite strict laws and years of prevention campaigns, alcohol is still accessible to underage children. It’s also glamorized in the media, often shown without consequences. When laws and education are at odds with cultural messaging, it sends a mixed signal. Without consistent and realistic conversations about the risks, these portrayals are desired to become a reality. To effectively address underage drinking, society must align its messages. Not only enforcing rules, warning those about the effects on the body, mind, and the chance of trouble, but also reshaping the expectations of having fun as a teenager.

The SeaWorld prom incident should inspire a change in the culture of drinking. The hospitalization of students should be a wake-up call for those impacted. Deeper than the enforcement of rules, students should understand the underlying pressures that lead to poor choices. To initiate change, students need to challenge the narrative that drinking is a necessary part of celebration.