Why Pop Songs Are Starting To Sound The Same

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at UCF chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

In today’s era of hyper-streamed music, where algorithms push trending songs and curated playlists that often sound like a loop, listeners are starting to ask: Why do so many modern songs sound the same? Whether you’re scrolling through TikTok, listening to Billboard’s Hot 100, or jumping from one Spotify playlist to another, it’s getting harder to ignore how many chart-toppers blend — the same chord progressions, similar melodies, and familiar hooks. Consciously or not, it seems like most pop artists can’t help but recycle sounds.

Part of the reason lies in structure: the way that music is written, produced, and distributed has shifted immensely from the past of the music industry. With large teams of writers supporting most pop stars, a heavy reliance on trending production, and pressure for virality, the art of songwriting is suffering. Some would argue that it’s the natural progression of pop music, taking inspiration from the greats. Others say it’s something more sinister: a creative crisis, or worse, outright plagiarism.

Recently, fans online have been quick to voice their concerns on this issue. Many allege that certain artists are crossing the line from inspiration to copying, and one of the biggest names in question is Taylor Swift. With the release of Swift’s newest album, The Life of a Showgirl, social media has lit up with comparisons between her new songs and those of other well-established artists of the past.

These viral posts have reignited a long-running debate in the music world: when does inspiration become imitation? While some listeners defend similarities as coincidental or genre-based, others argue that the repetition goes beyond influence and into the territory that deserves legal scrutiny.

Let’s break down some of the most recent examples, from Swift’s newest releases to other high-profile cases, and examine whether the pop landscape is truly stuck in a loop, or if there’s more to the story that meets the ear.

“Wood” by Taylor Swift and “I Want You Back” by The Jackson 5 Fans have noted that “Wood” mirrors the bouncy rhythmic piano introduction and upbeat melodic structure of The Jackson 5’s classic. The syncopation and vocal cadence, within the chorus especially, resemble “I Want You Back,” sparking debate over whether it’s a nostalgic nod or intentional mimicry. “The Fate of Ophelia” by Taylor Swift and “Pumped Up Kicks” by Foster the People Listeners say that “The Fate of Ophelia” features a nearly identical bassline and rhythmic pattern to “Pumped Up Kicks.” The laid-back tempo, vocal pacing, and ghostly undertone have drawn direct comparisons, suggesting that the vibe and instrumentation are too close to be coincidental. “The Life of a Showgirl” by Taylor Swift and “Cool” by Jonas Brothers The guitar groove, synthetic textures, and tempo of Swift’s “The Life of a Showgirl” echo the Jonas Brothers’ “Cool.” Fans online point to the retro-pop feel and lyrical phrasing in the verses as key similarities that the two songs are strikingly similar. “Born This Way” by Lady Gaga and “Express Yourself” by Madonna This is one of pop’s most debated sound-alikes. Critics and fans alike have noted that the chord progression, empowering message, and melody of Gaga’s anthem strongly resemble Madonna’s 1989 hit. Gaga herself even acknowledged the comparison, but framed her song as an homage rather than an imitation. “Ice Ice Baby” by Vanilla Ice and “Under Pressure” by Queen and David Bowie An infamous example: “Ice Ice Baby” uses the exact bassline featured in “Under Pressure.” Vanilla Ice initially denied the similarity, claiming a minor rhythmic difference, but eventually settled the issue out of court. It remains a textbook example of sampling without credit. “Shape of You” by Ed Sheeran and “No Scrubs” by TLC Though not as close a similarity as the rest of the tracks listed here, “Shape of You” shares rhythmic and lyrical similarities to TLC’s “No Scrubs.” The melodic phrasing in the pre-chorus felt familiar enough that Sheeran retroactively gave writing credit to the original singers, a move that helped avoid an inevitable legal battle. “Get Free” by Lana Del Rey and “Creep” by Radiohead The chord progression and melodic contour of “Get Free” closely resemble “Creep,” prompting rumors of legal action from Radiohead’s team. Lana Del Rey initially claimed there was an open lawsuit, but later sources clarified there was an argument over songwriting credit. The songs’ shared haunting tone only deepened the conversation. “Levitating” by Dua Lipa and “Wiggle and Giggle All Night” by Cory Dave Dua Lipa faced multiple allegations that “Levitating” borrows its rhythmic hook from Cory Dave’s 1979 disco track. Critics pointed to similar vocal delivery and retro instrumentation. Though the claim didn’t gain as much traction as others, it added to growing scrutiny over musical originality in modern pop.

Part of the reason that modern pop songs sound so similar comes down to the building blocks of popular music. Many chart-topping hits rely on the same handful of chord progressions. One of the most recycled chord progressions — the famous I-V-vi-IV — is proven to be catchy and emotionally resonant. Add to that the use of various trending tempos, vocal effects, and trending production styles; it becomes much easier to understand how songs start blending together.

The streaming era has also reshaped songwriting. Artists now often write with the algorithm in the back of their mind, tailoring their music to what performs best on platforms like Spotify and TikTok. That means short intros, danceable hooks, and repeated melodies — a recipe that leads to overlap, even unintentionally. Producers and writers also often work across multiple projects for different artists at the same time, recycling stylistic elements to meet strict deadlines.

At a certain point, musical inspiration starts to look like imitation. The line between homage, influence, and plagiarism is growing thinner, especially when millions of songs are just a click away. While fans are quick to point the finger, some artists are stepping up to defend the transformed creative process, including artist Charlie Puth, who addressed the issue directly.

In a recent Instagram Reel, singer-songwriter Charlie Puth responded to accusations that artists are copying each other, defending the overlap as the natural evolution of music into a new era of technology.

In the video, Puth explains, “Sometimes artists will accidentally interpolate each other, and it’s almost never done maliciously. We have to really stop demonizing this when it happens.” He goes on to say that the trends in production or songwriting can lead multiple artists to similar sounds without any intentional plagiarism.

Puth’s take echoes what many artists and producers have said for years: music is built on patterns, and sometimes those patterns resurface, especially in pop, where formula directly drives success. His comments highlight how nuance is often lost in the online rush to accuse. While some similarities are worth raising an eyebrow over, not every case is a rip-off; that’s where expert insight and legal context come into conversation.

The blurred line between influence and imitation has become a defining tension in modern music. As artists continue to work within popular frameworks, and audiences grow more tuned in to patterns, the conversation around what counts as plagiarism is only getting louder.

The debate isn’t just about legal rights, it’s about creativity, ownership, and the evolving nature of pop music itself. While some songs may genuinely toe the line, many others reflect a shared language of sounds that spans decades and genres.

In a world of endless music and even more opinions, one thing is clear: the music industry is evolving, and it might be time that our expectations for artists evolve with it.