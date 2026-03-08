Her Campus Logo Her Campus Logo
Parex Offers $500 Million to All of Frontera’s Acquisitions

Camila Junco
On Feb. 23, Parex Resources submitted an unsolicited $500 million all-cash offer to acquire Frontera Energy’s Colombian upstream exploration and production assets, setting off a bidding battle over one of Latin America’s most significant oil and gas portfolios.

Parex, a Calgary-based independent oil and gas company focused exclusively on Colombia, made the offer to Frontera, a Canadian public company with interests in 18 exploration and production blocks in Colombia and Guyana, as well as pipeline and port facilities in Colombia. Like Parex, Frontera is also a Canadian publicly traded company with interests in 18 exploration and production blocks in Colombia and Guyana, along with pipeline and port facilities — making it one of the leading independent oil producers in the country, with significant influence in the regional market.

The Parex offer includes $500 million in cash at closing, a $25 million contingent payment tied to development milestones, and the assumption of Frontera’s $310 million in unsecured notes and an $80 million prepayment facility with Chevron. According to Parex, combining both companies’ portfolios “would immediately create the largest independent Colombian-focused energy company, delivering greater scale, enhanced capital efficiency, stronger free cash flow generation, and a more resilient platform for long-term growth.”

The bid directly challenged a deal Frontera had already struck with GeoPark — a Latin America-focused independent energy company — on Jan. 29. Under that agreement, GeoPark agreed to pay $375 million for the same assets, with $75 million deposited into escrow, a $25 million contingent payment tied to future milestones, and the assumption of roughly $390 million in debt, bringing the total deal value to approximately $622 million.

Despite the competing offer, Frontera’s board initially stood firm. On March 2, it determined the Parex proposal did not meet the legal threshold of a “Superior Proposal” under its existing agreement with GeoPark, and continued recommending shareholders approve the GeoPark deal at a special meeting scheduled for April 10.

That determination reversed days later. On March 5, Frontera’s board announced it had concluded that Parex’s binding offer does constitute a “Superior Proposal.” GeoPark was notified and given five business days — ending March 12 — to amend the terms of its agreement if it chooses to match or exceed the Parex offer. Barchart If GeoPark declines and Frontera terminates the existing agreement, Frontera would owe GeoPark a $25 million purchaser break fee.

A GeoPark spokesperson said the board is reviewing Frontera’s latest communication to make a decision. The GeoPark arrangement agreement technically remains in effect, and the April 10 shareholder vote has not been canceled.

The outcome remains unresolved as of this publication.

