Paramount Secures Historic Deal with Warner Bros.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at UCF chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

In Oct. 2025, Warner Bros. Discovery announced that it was exploring a potential sale after receiving interest from an unsolicited buyer. By Dec. 2025, the company entered an agreement to sell its studio and streaming assets to Netflix. However, a much higher bid from Paramount Skydance eventually beat out Netflix and won the rights to the historical entertainment company. While this may seem like just another billion-dollar Hollywood merger, the deal will have significant implications in our everyday lives.

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Warner Bros. began in 1923 with four Polish immigrant brothers but quickly emerged as one of the most influential studios in America. Four years after its founding, Warner Bros. released the very first “talkie” film, “The Jazz Singer.” Since its creation, Warner Bros. has undergone several mergers and acquisitions, including those with Time, Discovery, and AT&T.

Paramount, the longest operating studio in Hollywood, was founded in 1912 by Adolph Zukor. From the mid-1930s through the late 1950s, Paramount nurtured major industry names and classic film pieces. Skydance Productions, founded in 2006 by David Ellison, merged with Paramount Global in 2025, making Ellison the CEO of the now huge media empire. Ellison is a controversial figure in Hollywood, facing accusations of “cozying up” to the Trump administration to secure regulatory approvals.

The controversy between Paramount and Trump began in 2025, during a lawsuit between the president and CBS (a Paramount subsidiary). The case involved a 60 Minutes episode featuring the vice president at the time, Kamala Harris. Trump claims that he suffered “mental anguish” over the editing of the piece. He believed that they had deceptively constructed the piece to boost Harris’s election chances. The concerns grow when recalling Trump’s recent attempts to insert himself into Hollywood affairs, most notably after the suspension of Jimmy Kimmel.

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One way everyday people will be affected is the potential merger of Paramount+ and HBO Max (a Warner Bros. streaming service), which would mean viewers wouldn’t need to pay for two subscriptions. Unfortunately, a significant increase in fees can be expected. Though Ellison claims that he wants HBO to remain independent, it is hard to believe that Paramount’s conservative direction won’t bleed into their new media. Last Week Tonight, led by John Oliver, offers one of the most critical portrayals of the Trump administration on air, and HBO produces the show.

The Writers Guild of America condemned the purchase, fearing it would reduce jobs after combining the two largest employers of screenwriters. California senator Adam Schiff claimed that this immense deal “must be subject to the highest levels of scrutiny.” Chris Murphy, a Connecticut senator, posted on social media, calling them anti-democratic information conglomerates.

The Department of Justice is now tasked with reviewing the $110 billion deal. European regulators may also have access to the merger, since CNN is a global news source and HBO Max is available in several countries. Warner Bros. shareholders still have to vote on the agreement, meaning no major changes will come rapidly.