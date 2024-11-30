Pandora to Galaxy’s Edge: My Return to Disney After 10 Years

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

I’ve lived in Orlando for four years and haven’t visited Disney since elementary school. I’ve been putting it off since I got to college, but with graduation approaching, I’m happy I can finally cross it off my bucket list!

Recently, I visited my mom and one of her best friends, who had been dying to see Avatar’s “Pandora” and Star Wars’ “Galaxy’s Edge” at Disney’s Animal Kingdom and Hollywood Studios for so long. Both attractions weren’t around when I was a kid, and as someone who loves thrill rides and rollercoasters, it’s surprising I haven’t returned to Disney World as an adult. However, my curiosity has always been sparked, so I seized the opportunity to go to the parks again over two days with my mom and her friend, who brought me as a little girl! The irony made the occasion even more special!

DAY 1: ANIMAL KINGDOM (PANDORA – THE WORLD OF AVATAR)

Nicole Fortoul

For our first day, we started with Animal Kingdom to explore Pandora. It was our first stop since we worried about lines getting too long later in the day. We started with the simulator ride, “Avatar Flight of Passage,” an immersive 3D simulator that lets guests fly on the back of a banshee through Pandora’s breathtaking landscapes. It was the perfect combination of stunning visuals and thrilling motion effects.

I don’t want to give spoilers to those who haven’t visited yet, but the ride was fully immersive. We were first let into a room with a screen that explained special instructions for the ride in a cultivating way. Then, we were let into a room where we would get on a seat that simulated the banshee before being handed 3D glasses. A screen before you opens you up to this world of beautiful landscapes.

The ride did an amazing job of stimulating the senses by replicating different smells, allowing us to feel the imitation of the banshee peddling on our legs, hearing both loud and distant sounds, and, of course, the breathtaking view. Truthfully, I was so impressed that I didn’t want it to be over. I left the ride completely shocked that it exceeded my expectations and wanted to do it again.

However, our primary goal was to see Pandora at night with the bioluminescence we remember from the Avatar movies. After all, the violet and blue hues were what made Pandora so beautiful. So, when the sun went down, we decided to end the night at Pandora on the Na’vi River Journey ride.

The Na’vi River Journey is a tranquil boat ride through the bioluminescent jungles of Pandora, where guests encounter exotic creatures and vibrant landscapes from the film. As soon as I got on the ride, I was completely enamored by the lights and sounds, projections of the creatures, and, of course, the incredibly lifelike animatronics. I found myself turning every corner so I wouldn’t miss anything. It was one of those experiences where you can’t help but widen your eyes and drop your jaw.

It’s safe to say that we went home feeling very fulfilled with our experience.

DAY 2: HOLLYWOOD STUDIOS (STAR WARS: GALAXY’S EDGE)

Nicole Fortoul

Since day one went so well, we were even more excited to see what Hollywood Studios offered. We followed the same rules as Animal Kingdom by beginning and ending at Galaxy’s Edge, which was our primary reason for visiting.

We started by lining up at “Star Tours,” which, in my opinion, is a very underrated simulator. It’s a motion simulator ride where guests embark on a thrilling Star Wars adventure, traveling to different planets and encountering familiar characters. It’s organized like an airplane, and there is a C3PO animatronic in the room with you. The most unique thing about it is that it’s a different story every time you ride it. It was amazing to see the unique animatronics and screens leading up to the ride and feel like you’re on a spaceship before entering the actual attraction.

We then went through the single-rider line at “Millennium Falcon: Smugglers Run,” an interactive ride where guests pilot the iconic Millennium Falcon on a high-speed mission, taking on roles as pilot, engineer, or gunner. It felt almost arcade-like since every participant has a specific role that determines the outcome of your ride. It’s a bit intense, but the unique feature of assigning jobs to riders makes the ride super cool. Additionally, the outside replica of the Millennium Falcon was remarkably similar to the one in the franchise. Overall, the ride felt very fast-paced and short but incredibly thrilling.

After testing our pilot skills, we made our way to “Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance” as single riders. The immersive, multi-part attraction places guests in the middle of a battle between the Resistance and the First Order, combining a thrilling ride with detailed set pieces and interactive elements. The fact that it had multiple parts, the guests posed as rebels, and the Disney employees posed as part of Vader’s army, made the experience much more exciting. I also went into it completely blind, so I never knew what to expect.

The entire walkthrough of the simulator itself was also incredible. Around every corner, there was a new surprise. Another interesting factor was how the simulator had no tracks, and the cart operated on wheels like a rover. I saved this ride for last because I was utterly blown away by it. It was my favorite out of the two days I spent at Disney.

Before heading out for the night, we snuck in another ride at “Star Tours,” where we accompanied C3PO on a different mission featuring Darth Vader!

After seeing these two innovative and incredible parts of the parks, I finally understood the price behind a Disney ticket. The worlds of Pandara and Galaxy’s Edge alone make every cent worth it, and the bonus of the ambiance and nostalgia are the cherries on top.

But above all else, I finally understood the power behind storytelling and how the parks create magic for people. Disney World’s storytelling makes the immersive experiences successful at bringing people together.

So, If you haven’t already, add Disney trips to your bucket list! What are you waiting for?