Pam Bondi Was Fired: Why and What’s Next?

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at UCF chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This piece was written on March 11. Given the rapidly changing nature of this situation, we encourage readers to seek out the latest news for the most current updates

President Donald Trump recently announced the removal of his appointed attorney general, Pam Bondi, a prominent figure in both his administration and the Republican Party. The president has not publicly explained his decision, offering only brief remarks about Bondi’s temporary replacement, Todd Blanche.

With this position now open, attention has turned to potential successors. Blanche, Trump’s former defense lawyer and the current acting attorney general, has presented himself for the role. Meanwhile, Lee Zeldin, the current head of the Environmental Protection Agency, has also been reported as a possible replacement.

In a social media post, Trump shared a farewell message praising Bondi’s patriotism and devotion to the country. The announcement comes amid declining public approval for the president as the ongoing conflict in Iran tests voter support.

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Pam Bondi was the first female attorney general of Florida. Before winning the 2024 presidential election, Trump campaigned on no new wars, the release of the Epstein files, and policies aimed at the affordability crisis. The crackdown on crime and security was the role the president believed Bondi could fulfill. Her term as the 87th attorney general lasted a little over a year.

Bondi has established her roots in Florida’s political landscape after graduating from the University of Florida with a Bachelor’s degree and Stetson University with a Juris Doctor. Bondi then worked for the state as an attorney in Hillsborough County. Becoming a state attorney opened doors for Bondi, and she advanced in her career by joining Trump’s legal team, partnering with Ballard Partners LLC, and lobbying for other major corporations, such as General Motors and Uber. As Bondi began to transition in her career, she immersed herself in partisan politics, shifting from non-partisan roles to investing in the Republican Party.

A major turning point in Bondi’s national profile came when she represented Trump during his first impeachment trial on Feb. 5, 2020, due to allegations of abusing power over Congress and voter fraud. During the proceedings, she drew attention to Hunter Biden, son of former President Joe Biden, and his business dealings in Ukraine, redirecting scrutiny toward the Biden family while criticizing the House’s case.

A controversial discussion has taken place about why the president moved forward with terminating Bondi from her position, despite the dedication she showed before and during Trump’s term. There is some speculation referring to the congressional hearing before the House Judiciary Committee, when Bondi was set to speak in response to the release of three million pages from the Epstein files. It is possible that her approach to questions about the files influenced Trump’s decision to terminate her as attorney general, given that approval ratings are at an all-time low.

@AssociatedPress on YouTube.

The hearing aimed to press the Department of Justice for answers, including how it is handling remaining files and whether victims’ identities were adequately protected. Bondi faced criticism for her demeanor, including allegations that she failed to acknowledge survivors present in the room. One survivor, Marina Lacerda, told the BBC, “She hasn’t taken any of our calls. She hasn’t taken any of our emails.”

Tensions began to further heighten throughout the hearing when Bondi accused Becca Balin, a Jewish House Representative, of antisemitism, leading to further escalation. Balin responded, “Talking about antisemitism to a woman who lost her grandfather in the Holocaust? Really? Really?” before walking out.

A recent update on Pam Bondi’s role in the ongoing investigation has not yet been confirmed, as Congress still expects Bondi to be present on Capitol Hill in April for the continuation of the trial. Although there may be more collaboration across party lines since Bondi’s termination, Congress is now in a vulnerable position since Bondi was expected to complete her testimony regarding the files. Both Republicans and Democrats in Congress voted on a subpoena, meaning she would still have to testify in court and produce evidence.