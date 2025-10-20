‘Over the Garden Wall’: Into the Unknown Again

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at UCF chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

The fall season welcomes a flurry of familiar and cozy entertainment: spooky childhood classics like Halloweentown and Hocus Pocus, to more mature rom-coms like When Harry Met Sally and You’ve Got Mail.

A personal favorite, a show I’d consider to be the perfect autumn hidden gem, is Cartoon Network’s Over the Garden Wall. The miniseries debuted in November 2014 on the network, led by Patrick McHale with Elijah Wood starring as the show’s protagonist.

I was 8 years old when the show first aired, and I even remember the alluring advert that would play in between episodes of notably silly shows like Adventure Time and Johnny Test.

From the get-go, the show had a vibe I’d never been introduced to. As a kid, it’s hard to feel nostalgic, especially considering nothing’s happened to you quite yet. This show had the unique ability to stir a feeling of longing and mystery in even its youngest audience members. It is a feeling that has held up over a decade after its premiere.

The series follows two young brothers, Wirt and Greg, on a mysterious journey through the Unknown, encountering bizarre characters and creatures along the way. The comfortable, yet unnerving backdrop of autumn is a character of its own within the show, curating the ideal fall re-watch show. It never goes out of style because the story leans so far into literature and music that complement the timeless season of autumn.

For many years, fans have made connections between the show’s plot and that of Dante Alighieri’s Inferno. I’ll admit, the first time I saw it as a kid, I didn’t quite put that together, as I’m sure most kids did not. However, an admirable quality of the show is its appeal to a wide range of audiences. For children, it’s a sort of creepy and cozy show about a scary monster. To adults, it’s a modern adaptation of one of the most influential pieces of poetry ever written.

I eventually read Inferno at some point in high school, around the same time I re-discovered the show. I drew some connections, and with some searching, I found some great video essays and online forums that go into ridiculous depth about the comparisons. Although overall themes of limbo, mortality, and the Beast as an allegory for Lucifer are the standout points.

Wirt, the eldest brother, is often compared to Dante as he navigates similar peculiar woods, of which he has no memory of entering. His younger brother, Greg, is the ‘Virgil’ character as he leads Wirt deeper into the Unknown. Their insolent bird companion, Beatrice, is typically likened to the Inferno character of the same name.

The show’s wistful ambiance is fortified by jazzy tunes courtesy of The Blasting Company. The romantic and evocative score is reminiscent of American Gothic, Dixieland-style, perfectly accompanying the show’s enduring quality. The soundtrack is influenced heavily by American folk music and elements of late 19th-century ragtime.

The vintage style-inspired 2D animation is complemented by warm lighting and falling leaves in nearly every scene of the show, providing a constant visual reminder of change as our characters develop. As a viewer, from the moment you click play, you are immersed in the world of the Unknown alongside our protagonists.

With 10 episodes, which are roughly 10 minutes each, the show is easily bingeable. I prefer to watch it all in one sitting as many times as I’ve seen it — it’s a series that so easily has become a ritual for me and many of my friends to watch together. Paired with some comfy pajamas and appropriate autumn snacks, it makes an exemplary movie night viewing.

An unusual coming-of-age story of self-discovery, family, and hope, Over the Garden Wall proves itself to be a true American autumn classic. It may not be revered as such by the general public, but I can only hope that it is remembered as the quintessential fall re-watch that it has become for me.