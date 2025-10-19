Orlando’s Best Thrift Stores for UCF Students

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at UCF chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

I love three things in this life: being slightly overdressed, unique clothing pieces, and the thrill of the find. Add in my unrelenting desire to dress like Stevie Nicks, and it’s no surprise that thrift and consignment stores are my happy place. I’m pretty sure almost every shop in and around Orlando has earned a visit from me, and these are my favorites.

Uptown Cheapskate: 10 Minutes from UCF Main Campus

Located just a short 10-minute drive from UCF, the brand-new Uptown Cheapskate location is my top pick for UCF students due to its convenient location, affordable prices, and stunning selection. Not only are the prices at Uptown Cheapskate extremely reasonable (hence the name), but the pieces are incredibly curated and just oh-so-cute! In other words, it’s not hard to fill a shopping cart here. I’ve personally had a lot of luck finding tops, bags, and shoes that I love at this particular store. If you’re on the lookout for gameday finds, you’ll be pleased to see that Uptown Cheapskate has an entire section dedicated to UCF merchandise! My favorite part about this consignment shop is that it’s stocked in a way that offers plenty of options without feeling chaotic or overwhelming. Additionally, Uptown Cheapskate offers discounts on Tuesdays with a valid student ID! View this post on Instagram A post shared by Uptown Cheapskate Oviedo (@uptownoviedo) @uptownoviedo on Instagram

Avalon Exchange: 30 Minutes from UCF Main Campus

It seems like every time I ask a cool girl in Orlando where she got her shirt, her answer is usually, “Avalon Exchange!” So, of course, I had to check it out, and the Winter Park-based consignment shop did not disappoint. I’ve since become a repeat customer. The store is consistently packed full of well-thought-out and unique pieces that feel like they’re pulled straight from my Pinterest boards. It has many options that fit a wide range of aesthetics. Many of my favorite eccentric and retro-inspired finds have come from Avalon, especially my jeans and shoes. Best of all, they manage to keep their selection highly tailored without overcharging for it.

The Coop Antiques: 15 Minutes from UCF Main Campus

Although The Coop Antiques is more focused on antique furniture and décor, I’ve had great luck finding unique clothing and jewelry pieces here for low prices. My most-complimented jewelry has come from this lovely store! This is definitely the most underrated shop on this list — none of my friends have ever even heard of it. I love that every visit to this shop feels like a treasure hunt because you never know what hidden gems you’ll uncover (which is a nice way to say that I almost always walk out with something I didn’t know I needed until I saw it). Photo by Burst from Pexels

Kissimmee Plato’s Closet: 40 Minutes from UCF Main Campus

Although this Plato’s Closet in Kissimmee is a bit of a drive from UCF’s main campus, I had to include it for its convenient location near UCF’s Rosen College (just 15 minutes away) and because it’s my top pick for Walt Disney World and Universal Orlando Resort fans. Thanks to its proximity to Orlando’s major theme parks, the store offers a seemingly endless selection of reasonably priced theme park merchandise. If you’re a Loungefly collector, this spot is a must-visit. I also love their seasonal events. Around Halloween and Christmas, the shop is packed with festive finds.

omg! Thrift: 20 Minutes from UCF Main Campus