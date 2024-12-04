Orlando Pride Wins National Women’s Soccer League Championship

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at UCF chapter.

Orlando Pride celebrated becoming the National Women’s Soccer League (NWSL) champions with fans during a parade on Monday, Nov. 25, setting more records than ever before. They became the first professional sports team in Orlando to win a major league trophy. 38-year-old Marta Viera da Silva, considered the greatest female soccer player of all time, also received her first NWSL championship.

The game started neck and neck with a strong defense coming from both teams until 24-year-old Orlando midfielder Angelina Alonso Costantino got control of the ball midfield. Following that move, 24-year-old Orlando striker Barbra Banda reached the ball, faked out the Spirit defender, and shot the ball past the Spirit goalkeeper, making a goal.

Banda’s incredible play ended up being the closer to the Orlando Pride’s victory. They won their first-ever NWSL championship with a 1-0 victory over Washington Spirit at the CPKC Stadium on Saturday night.

According to Orlando Health, the Pride broke the league record for most points (60), most wins (18), and most clean sheets in a season (13). They started the season with a 23-game winning streak and then two later winning streaks, with only two losses the entire season. According to Bryan Zarpentine from Sporting News, it was one of the most dominant seasons. They also finished the season unbeaten at home in addition to gaining outstanding wins at the Inter & Co Stadium in the quarterfinal and semifinal rounds.

After nine years, Orlando has had moments of underperformance and moments of success, but nothing has been like this season. This group of women entered the 2024 soccer season hungry and ready for victory.

The women’s soccer team celebrates in Orlando on Monday, Nov. 25.

After the victorious weekend, Orlando Mayor Buddy Dyer hosted a celebration downtown with the community and the first look at the trophies Monday afternoon. The parade started at 4:30 p.m. EST on Central Boulevard through downtown Orlando, ending at City Hall. Along with members of the community, special guests like Orlando Pride players and the Walt Disney World’s Main Street Philharmonic made their way to City Hall.

The afternoon was filled with music, festivities, fireworks, and togetherness, not only for the fans but for the players and Pride staff too. Additionally, the night included speeches from VP of Soccer Operations Haley Carter, Sporting Director Marta Hines, and owner Mark Wilf.

“This is for Orlando.” – Marta Viera da Silva

As the season comes to an end, the girls will have to start fresh next season. The only difference in 2025 is that Orlando Pride will have a title to uphold after such an impressive season!