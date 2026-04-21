Orlando Goes Green: Let’s Celebrate Earth Day

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at UCF chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Every year on April 22nd, we celebrate the one place we call home, Earth. Earth Day was created back in 1970 by U.S. Senator Gaylord Nelson. This was the birth of the modern environmental movement.

Even though Earth Day is just one day, we should all be treating Earth as our home every day. Never stop doing good for the environment. Never forget reduce, reuse, and recycle cha! (That’s for all my ICarly fans)

If you’re tired of staring at textbooks or pretending to study with your friends, why not turn Earth Day into a whole adventure? Central Florida Earth Day at Lake Eola Park is honestly such a cute off-campus move. It’s totally free (we love that), hosted by Vegetarians of Central Florida, and happening Saturday, April 25, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Apparently, it’s the biggest Earth Day event around, so you know it’s going to be a vibe. This festival is basically the definition of ‘just wander and see what happens.’ There’s live music, local vendors, eco-friendly exhibits, food demos, and even an animal haven (yes, please). The whole thing has that artsy, chill vibe where you can show up with your friends, eat good food, and soak up the sun. If you’re at UCF and need a little weekend reset that doesn’t cost a dime, this is your sign to go.

Earth Day in Orlando is honestly the perfect excuse to get outside. If you’re an early riser (or just pretending to be), the Lake Eola Clean-Up from 9 to 11 a.m. is your move. You show up, walk around the park and the lake, pick up some trash, and suddenly you’re helping keep one of downtown’s cutest spots looking fresh. They literally give you everything: gloves, trash bags, vests, tools, so all you need is comfy clothes, sneakers, and your emotional support water bottle. Later, from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m., the energy totally shifts to Ivanhoe Village. You meet up at Ivanhoe Park Brewing Company, then head out for another clean-up, but this one is golden hour vibes and way more social. It’s basically hanging out with friends, but you also get to feel like you’re making Orlando a little brighter and more alive.

Maitland Earth Market

If you’re always searching for a fun way to spend your weekend, Maitland’s Earth Market is the place to go. Picture this: it’s Sunday morning, you have your coffee in hand, and you’re walking down Independence Lane between 9 and 1, enjoying an eco-friendly vibe. The street fills with farmers’ market stalls, eco-friendly booths, and pop-ups perfect for snapping photos. You can buy plants, flowers, and all the fresh produce you could want. There are also environmental displays and free plants or trees to take home, so your dorm or apartment will look even better. There’s live music, food from local spots (because snacks are a must), and if you’re interested, you can check out birds from the Avian Reconditioning Center. It’s a great reason to get outside, spend time with friends, and feel good about helping the planet, all without much effort. I think you’ll really enjoy it. View this post on Instagram @cityofmaitland on Instagram

UCF Downtown Campus Earth Day

The downtown Earth-loving folks, you’re not missing out. There’s a super laid-back, drop-in Earth Day event at DPAC 108 from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. You can plant something (even if you have zero plant skills), grab some cookies, and snag a freebie or two. It’s super flexible, so you can swing by between classes or drag a friend with you. Whether you stay for five minutes or the whole time, it’s proof that celebrating Earth Day doesn’t have to be a big deal; sometimes it’s just about doing something small and good for yourself and the planet. View this post on Instagram @dwntwnstudentlife on Instagram

If you’re anything like me and want to do something for Earth Day without totally flipping your schedule upside down, the Confetti Clean-Up with UCF’s Friends in Science is honestly the move. It’s on the morning of April 22, and all you have to do is show up at the flagpole on Memory Mall. After that, everyone walks over to the pond by the Student Union and picks up trash. No pressure, no RSVP, just come if you feel like it. I get it, we’re all drowning in classes, work, and a million other things, so this is a super chill way to actually do something good without stressing yourself out. Plus, you get to hang out outside with people who actually care about the planet, which is way better than being glued to your phone all day (trust me, I’m guilty too).

UCF Arboretum Park Earth Day Celebration