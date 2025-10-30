The Top 5 Events in Orlando for Fall Fun

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at UCF chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Our favorite season is well underway by now, and I think we all know what that means: fall festivals! Think pumpkin patches, apple cider, flannel, and everything cozy. Coming from a girl who grew up in the Northeast, my expectations for a good fall fest are high. When I moved to Orlando, I thought I had given up those experiences in exchange for palm trees and sunshine, but that couldn’t be further from the truth. Let’s explore some of the season’s highest-rated local fairs.

Hollerbach’s Oktoberfest (30 minutes from UCF) This is the only event on the list that I can personally attest to. The festival spans two days, taking place this year from Oct. 17-18. I went on Saturday, and it did not disappoint. My recommendation to tackle the event is to hit Hollerbauch’s Outfitters first and try on some traditional German attire. Then, grab a pretzel and soda from the stands to enjoy as you peruse the tents. There are dozens of artisans scattered around the town for you to walk through with an even wider array of products. Next, get in line for Hollerbauch’s German Restaurant. It may take a while to secure a table, but I promise it’s worth it. You really can’t go wrong with anything on the menu, but speaking from experience, I suggest the Goulash and Spaetzle. Original photo by Adia Harbert Amber Brooke Farms (50 minutes from UCF) This fall fest occurs every weekend from September through early November, with tickets ranging from $14 to $18. The farm offers classic seasonal fun, including food trucks, hayrides, and plenty of kid-friendly activities like bounce pillows and slides. There’s nothing particularly out of the ordinary here, just good old-fashioned fall fun for the whole family. Food and Wine Festival (45 minutes from UCF) This one might not be considered a “fall fest” by definition, but it certainly offers a good time. Starting in August and ending in late November, Epcot’s International Food and Wine Festival offers a variety of global food and drink options as well as activities for all ages. I’ve heard good things about the drinks, but if you are underage like I am, don’t worry — there are still plenty of non-alcoholic options to enjoy. I have never personally attended, but the dozen Disney Adult blogs that I read raved about the French, German, and Mexican stations. This is one of the more expensive options on the list, as an Epcot admission ticket is required, usually costing around $150 or more. Photo by Briana Tozour from Unsplash Fall Fiesta in the Park (20 minutes from UCF) This is a weekend event occurring this year during the first weekend in November. The festival in Lake Eola is free for everyone and includes an abundance of entertainment. This fiesta focuses mainly on local artists displaying their creations, as well as food vendors from around Orlando. If you do stop by, make sure to check out the live music stands scattered throughout the park! Southern Hill Farms (40 minutes from UCF) Yet another classic pumpkin patch to add to the list, Southern Hill Farms is open from September until late November. This one does include a bit more than Amber Brooke Farms, with a corn maze, rooftop deck, and fire pits for s’more roasting. And don’t forget the petting zoo!

Overall, no matter what kind of fall fun you are looking for, Orlando is sure to have something for everyone!