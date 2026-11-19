This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at UCF chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Olivia Rodrigo brought the Unraveled Tour to Orlando for two shows, on Nov. 15 and 16, taking over the city for the weekend. Her presence brought thousands of lucky, screaming fans to the Kia Center for the concert of the year.

This is Rodrigo’s second time in Orlando, having toured her album GUTS in 2024. Demand has only grown since, with fans lamenting the increased difficulty of getting tickets during the Ticketmaster presale. Hundreds resorted to camping outside the arena for hours in an attempt to get last-minute entry to the coveted show.

She didn’t just perform her newest album, you seem pretty sad for a girl so in love, during her time in Orlando. Rodrigo and her team also organized a traveling pop-up experience in partnership with American Express for this tour, allowing fans to purchase exclusive merch and take pictures with themed installations. My personal highlight was the greenhouse garden, decorated in fan-made pipe cleaner flowers.

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Though the arena doors didn’t open until 6 p.m., the pop-up at noon meant the streets of Orlando teemed with pink, frilly skirts, and glitter for the entire day. As is tradition, the Kia Center was lit up before the show, a bright hot pink to welcome Rodrigo’s adoring audience.

The stage design for the Unraveled Tour was stunning. The branding and marketing of the album and tour lean into a handmade, natural vibe, which is reflected in the set and merchandise. Seemingly simplistic, the entire stage was covered in long-stemmed flowers, a meadow for Rodrigo to wade through or tear apart as the songs demanded.

The concert was divided into seasons, beginning with spring and the rush of a new relationship. During “drop dead,” “u + me = <3,” and “so american,” she leaped across the stage with the excitement of young love and discovery. “Good 4 u” served as a transition into an angstier summer. Rodrigo played her charity single “serena joy,” followed by “bad idea right?” and “ballad of a homeschool girl,” showcasing the full range of girlhood: raging against the patriarchy one minute and suffering from bad decisions and anxiety the next.

As the weather cooled into fall, the songs got slower and sadder. Rodrigo performed “what’s wrong with me?” as the surprise song. I must admit, I was holding out hope that she would bring back one of her songs from High School Musical: The Musical: The Series since she was in Orlando, the home of Disney.

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The one-two punch of “begged” and “cigarette smoke” was beautifully heartbreaking and melancholic. The latter’s instrumentation has more of a rock influence in the live performance than in the recorded album, filling the arena with anguish over a failed relationship.

She took to the piano for winter, bringing back tracks from SOUR with “favorite crime” and “drivers license.” Not a single person in the arena was silent; we all sang—or wailed—along to Rodrigo’s debut single. Her performance of “the cure” on the B-stage was also beautifully moving, with her raw vocals and melting dress.

Of course, Olivia Rodrigo would not end the Unraveled Tour on the sad note of winter. She might be known for her ballads, but the encore proved she is more than capable of making people dance. The final song of the night was “expectations.” With a fun beat and ample audience participation, she made sure everyone was smiling as they left the Kia Center and the safe space we all shared for a couple of hours.

Olivia Rodrigo is a powerhouse performer. Despite only having three albums on her belt, she performs her witty and deeply relatable lyrics with emotion that reaches even the nosebleeds. Her career has already been full of records and awards, but I can’t wait to see what else she accomplishes.