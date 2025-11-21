Off-Campus Housing at UCF: The Good, the Bad, and the Ugly

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at UCF chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

It’s leasing season again, and the on-campus and off-campus apartment housing options near UCF seem endless. From new, modern complexes to student staples, there’s no shortage of glossy ads promising “luxury student living.” But when you’re about to sign away thousands of dollars for next year, how do you tell what’s actually worth it?

Spoiler Alert: There’s good, bad, and ugly everywhere you look. Here’s what students should really know before locking in that next lease.

the good

LOCATION & COMMUTE OPTIONS Living close to campus means more sleep and fewer parking garage freak-outs. Complexes like Knights Circle, The Plaza, and Accolade are right by UCF’s main campus, putting you within a quick walk, bike ride, or shuttle trip from class. Shorter commutes often mean higher rent, but they also mean lower anxiety about getting to class. SECURITY THAT FEELS SECURE Gated entries, key-card access, on-site security, and well-lit lots are huge peace-of-mind factors. Properties like The Plaza, Aperture, and Accolade tend to prioritize security. When looking for your next place, ask if cameras cover parking decks, hallways, and elevators, and whether there’s 24/7 staff on call. THE RIGHT AMENITIES Everyone advertises “resort-style living,” but the amenities that count are the ones you’ll actually use. Current boasts two pools and even a tanning bed. Aperture offers a coffee-house-style lounge and an e-sports room, while The 9 flexes both a jumbo gym and an outdoor Jumbotron. Free Wi-Fi that works and quiet study rooms might be less flashy, but far more valuable. View this post on Instagram UTILITIES INCLUDED (WHEN IT’S LIKE, ACTUALLY REAL.) Some complexes, like Boardwalk, include certain utilities in the rent. Just make sure to check for “caps” that limit coverage before you start blasting your A/C. GOOD MANAGEMENT AND FAST MAINTENANCE Quick maintenance is the difference between a livable apartment and a nightmare. Ask current tenants about average response times; many are happy to share their experiences on Reddit or in UCF housing Facebook groups. VARIETY OF FLOOR PLANS Studio apartments are a rare find near UCF, but complexes like Arden Villas, The Verge, and Lark still offer them. A studio can be a good fit for students who crave privacy or want to skip the roommate roulette.

THE BAD

HIDDEN FEES & CONFUSING LEASES Beyond rent, brace for application fees, “amenity” charges, parking passes, and even administrative move-in costs. Some leases also require renters’ insurance or tack on early-termination penalties. Always ask for a copy of the whole lease before signing. If it feels too complicated, it probably is. AMENITIES THAT UNDERDELIVER “24/7 gym access” doesn’t help if the machines are broken, and “resort-style pools” lose their shine when they’re closed for servicing. Ask to tour these spaces in person, or check student reviews to see what’s actually open. View this post on Instagram CROWDING AND NOISE Even “luxury” apartments can feel anything but. Between limited parking, frequent towing, and loud weekend parties with games on the jumbotron, some complexes can get overwhelming. If you can, visit the property at night or on a weekend to get a real feel for the atmosphere.

the ugly

SAFETY INCIDENTS AND PROPERTY HISTORY Some complexes have faced serious safety concerns in recent years, like the Arden Villas homicide of Miya Marcano in 2021 or a recent break-in reported at The Aves on Nov. 11. Before signing, search the property name in Google News or the Orange County Sheriff’s database to see if it has repeated incidents. View this post on Instagram SECURITY ISSUES “Gated” doesn’t always mean “secure.” Residents at Boardwalk and Arden Villas have reported gates that don’t close properly or take weeks to be repaired, along with long waits for on-call security. GRIME & ODORS Valet trash pickup sounds convenient, but Florida humidity (especially in enclosed hallways) can make sticky, smelly air. Knights Circle and Arden Villas have plenty of complaints about odors. While Current keeps things cleaner, residents there have still noted an occasional “weed cloud” in shared areas. Also, as someone who frequents all of these mentioned apartments, they aren’t exactly wrong. EXCESSIVE UTILITIES Student reports suggest steep bills at some complexes: In my own apartment, I’ve paid $125/month for utilities, without a dishwasher or in-unit laundry, compared to others paying around $10 at Knights Circle or Boardwalk, where they’re included up to a cap. Always ask for the average past bills before moving in. HOURS-LONG MOVE-IN-PROCESSES Move-in day can make or break a first impression, and for some students, it’s been a nightmare. Residents at The Aves reported waiting up to three hours just to get keys and unload, while others at The Plaza described multi-hour delays and chaotic lines. Just by driving past these complexes during move-in, you can feel the misery. When touring, ask management how many staff will be on-site for move-in weekend and whether they stagger shifts to avoid gridlock.

The Bottom Line: How to Choose Smart

Before signing a lease, do yourself a favor and do some detective work. Check UCF’s Off-Campus Partners page for verified listings. Read Reddit threads, Google Reviews, and Facebook groups for consistent patterns, not just one angry post about one instance. Tour apartments at different times of day and night to get a real sense of lighting, noise, and safety. Ask about average maintenance response times, safety incidents, and move-in fees. Budget realistically for your utilities, especially in the summer when AC bills spike, and always document your unit’s condition during move-in. And yes, get renters insurance. You will thank yourself later.

There is no perfect apartment, only the one that fits your unique priorities. That could be a five-minute walk to class, or a gym you will actually use. The key is to look past the glossy flyers, ask tough questions, and remember that, good, bad, or ugly, you’re the one signing the lease.