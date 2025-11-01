No Kings: Just Everyday People In Frog Costumes

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at UCF chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

On Oct. 18, chants filled the air as thousands took to the streets, exclaiming, “Tell me what democracy looks like. This is what democracy looks like!”

At the Palm Beach Gardens No Kings protest, around 5,000 people gathered to protest about 20 minutes away from President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago. I’ve been grateful enough to have taken part in advocating for civil matters that are significant to me. From standing in solidarity during Former President Joe Biden’s presidential campaigns to more recently supporting Planned Parenthood’s Roe v. Wade protest, I can confidently say that being part of these calls to action elicits an emotion like no other. The feeling of hope during a protest gives me goosebumps and brings tears to my eyes.

The No Kings Protest was specifically nonviolent and was conducted in the presence of police. This raises the question, being a non-violent protest, how exactly was an impact made?

No Kings itself was created as a protest to Trump’s birthday parade. People saw this not only as a waste of money but as a big middle finger to those negatively impacted by many of his economic policies, such as his recent tariff reform. Highlighted in NPR, the movement continued to evolve in its mission, beginning to stand in defiance of Trump’s presidential action, behaving more like a monarch than a democratic election. A notable example of such can be seen in his influence on the Supreme Court’s decision in Noem v. Vasquez Perdomo, which allows ICE agents greater latitude that critics say enables racial profiling.

While the Supreme Court ultimately decided the case, many believe Trump wields significant influence or control over the Court. This is due to his history of appointing some of the very justices who make up the Supreme Court, which may also have had further implications for internal decision-making.

Overall, about seven million people showed up to protest the government’s actions, specifically those resulting from Trump. When recapping the events of the No Kings Protest, it’s important to mention the severity of what the protestors stood for. However, to focus only on that would be untrue to the nature of the protests. I’m not trying to downplay the efforts made by the protestors, but rather to make light of what some see as a dark time in American History.

At the Palm Beach Gardens protest, people dressed in a variety of costumes, including frogs, unicorns, and even dinosaurs. These people were inspired by the movement in Portland. The original frog was Seth Todd, a protester rallying outside Portland’s U.S Immigration and Customs Enforcement Building. During his peaceful protest, Katu News reports that a federal officer released a chemical spray directly into the costume’s air vent. As a result of this, people started dressing up as support and also to be understood; the protestors weren’t trying to inflict harm or be a part of ANTIFA, but rather to make a point clear: they don’t stand with ICE.

All in all, the No Kings Protest prompted people to discuss the issues they see at hand, which is the consensus on what protests are all about. If you feel you have an issue and want to be heard, you have the right to protest under the First Amendment. It’s important to remember to stay peaceful and respectful of those with opposing opinions when protesting and stay safe!