Nina Park: The IT Girl of Celebrity Makeup

When it comes to discovering something new, I would consider myself a professional non-gatekeeper. Admittedly, I seem to suffer from a habit of not being able to join conversations without wanting to share whatever new thing I’ve discovered. As of right now, that new “thing” for me is the rising celebrity makeup artist Nina Park.

Although she’s been on my radar for some time—that being, since the Nosferatu press tour, which featured numerous makeup looks done by Park for actress Lily Rose-Depp—I hadn’t paid full attention to Park and her artistry. However, after working with Addison Rae for the Variety Hitmakers Brunch in December, Park’s iconic look hasn’t left my mind since.

Based on her growing clientele list, which includes names like Zoë Kravitz, Brie Larson, Jung Hoyeon, and Sadie Sink, as well as the recent influx of recreations of Park’s makeup looks on TikTok, it seems that I’m not the only one feeling this way. As much as this sounds like an overnight success story for Park, it’s actually quite the opposite.

Park, a Chicago native, developed an early interest in makeup as a young girl. According to her website, she would draw over the faces of fashion magazine models with a pen, adding her own touch to their photographed makeup looks. However, it was not until Park was fully enrolled in an art school and was on her way to achieving a degree in painting that she ultimately decided makeup was her calling.

From there, Park began studying at L’école de Maquillage Fleurimon in Paris. Afterwards, she moved to the big city to pursue her true dreams. By doing so, Park no doubt had to take a huge leap of faith, one that definitely worked out in her favor.

Since 2014, Park has been in the beauty industry as a solo makeup artist. While it is true that the majority of the internet has only recently learned about her, Park has been popular amongst various publications for the past 12 years. Not only has her work been featured globally in magazines such as Harper’s Bazaar, Elle, I-D, and Vogue, but Park has also worked on many campaigns for well-established companies like Tiffany & Co, Omega, Bulgari, YSL Beauté, and CHANEL.

If that isn’t a testament to Park’s talent, then the many celebrities who keep returning to work with her certainly are. Some of Park’s returning clients include Laufey, Mia Goth, Greta Lee, Olivia Rodrigo, and Margaret Qualley.

One of my favorite looks executed by Park was actress Sarah Pidgeon’s for the LA premiere of “I Know What You Did Last Summer.” Pidgeon has such a classic look that Park’s style perfectly emphasizes through a technique where she builds around her client’s features by drawing attention to the natural shadows and structure of their faces. What I also love about this look is how accessible it is to recreate.

Often, Park will generously give a breakdown of her application process and a list of products in her Instagram captions. While this is extremely helpful for a non-professional like myself, I’ve found the numerous TikTok tutorials detailing how to recreate Park’s makeup looks on various skin tones and textures using affordable products to be even more helpful.

I particularly love TikTok creator Ivy Elix’s breakdown of Park’s makeup style on a darker skin tone, which she achieved using more affordable alternatives to Park’s usual products. Something that would perhaps go unnoticed by someone who is unfamiliar with Park is how gentle Elix makes sure to apply her makeup so that she can successfully achieve Park’s glowy, yet light and effortless, look. Not only is Elix extremely observant of Park’s makeup style, but also, in my opinion, one of the best to have recreated it.

@ivy4evr nina park makeup tutorial but on dark skin 🪽🏹 products: @Sulwhasoo.us activating serum @REFY brow gel, concealer shade 19 @Hourglass Cosmetics skin tint shade 17 @Kosas concealer shade 9.5N @Fenty Beauty shade espresso contour @Charlotte Tilbury hollywood complexion brush @Saie do bronze in the shade sail, translucent setting powder @MERIT Beauty flush bomb in redux @ILIA Beauty soft focus blowing blush in pulse @rhode skin toasted teddy @COVERGIRL lip, stain brazin raisin @maccosmetics chestnut @Pseudo Labs freckles shade 03 #ninapark #blackgirlmakeup ♬ Cool and warm Jazz piano trio ballad featuring sophisticated tenor saxophone(1095039) – ricca @ivy4evr via TikTok

Another tutorial I found extremely helpful in recreating Park’s makeup look is one made by TikTok influencer and makeup artist Lila Childs, who took a similar approach to tackling Park’s iconic look by softly applying products to her face. It is worth noting that Childs used slightly pricier products in her tutorial, but of course, the same effect can be achieved using something much more inexpensive. What is great about Childs’ tutorial is the depth she goes into as she explains each product she uses and how it emulates a similar effect to Park’s makeup.

As much as I appreciate tutorials like these, it’s clear that only Park herself can truly capture the simultaneous genius and simplicity of her makeup style. Without fail, each shade and hue Park chooses seems to perfectly suit every face she uses as a canvas for her work. That being said, if there’s one thing for certain, Park has something special, and she’s about to be as well-known as her celebrity clients for it.