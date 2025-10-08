Stronger Restrictions for Journalists at the Pentagon

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at UCF chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Jimmy Kimmel, Charlie Kirk, PBS, NPR, Ben and Jerry’s: What do these seemingly scattered people and companies have in common? The answer is that they all sparked free speech debates within the past several months.

There is no doubt that free speech is a pillar of our country. However, many people often overlook her equally important sister, the free press.​ The First Amendment states that “Congress shall make no law respecting an establishment of religion, or prohibiting the free exercise thereof; or abridging the freedom of speech, or of the press; or the right of the people peaceably to assemble, and to petition the Government for a redress of grievances.”

As of Sept. 19, the American free press is also under fire. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth announced a new “pledge” that Pentagon reporters must agree to to receive their press passes. In summary, the pledge states that journalists will not report any information not explicitly authorized for release. This unauthorized information could include anything from secret documents to unclassified reports.

The National Press Club released a statement in response, calling these new regulations “a direct assault on independent journalism at the very place where independent scrutiny matters most: the U.S. military.” The United States has long claimed to be the champion of the free press since the country’s founding. The New England Courant, a colonial Boston newspaper, wrote critical reviews of local government, which was, at the time, almost unheard of. However, independent-minded citizens appreciated these scathing evaluations and eventually encouraged other outlets to adopt a similar approach.

Around a decade after The New England Courant’s publication, a young man named John Peter Zenger rose to fame. Zenger wrote for the New York Weekly, often assessing the royal governor’s weak political ability. Zenger was imprisoned because of his claims, and his lawyer was the first to successfully argue that the press had the right to expose tyrannical powers.

Now, almost a century later, the fight for the same treatment of the press continues. Hegseth claims that these new changes are necessary. He believes that the press has been running rampant around the Pentagon for far too long. A few outlets have threatened boycotts and united strikes against the Defense Department until they rescind these measures. The Society of Professional Journalists firmly stated that they will “resist this latest attempt to muzzle the press and deny the American people the transparency and accountability they deserve.” They also encourage other outlets to follow suit.

Department of Defense spokesperson Sean Parnell countered this frustration by claiming that the press misunderstood the new orders. He clarified that “Journalists are not required to clear their stories with us.” However, the 17-page document released by the Department of War directly states that journalists who ask Pentagon officials for specific information (simply asking their sources questions) will face consequences.

“Power can be very addictive. And it can be corrosive. And it’s important for the media to call to account people who abuse their power.” George W. Bush via NBC News

The free press is equally as integral to a democratic country as free speech is. These kinds of restrictions on the nation’s most powerful news outlets cannot stand. The Freedom of the Press Foundation and the Committee to Protect Journalists are two valuable resources for those interested in the challenges facing independent journalism today.