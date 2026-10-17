How to Navigate This Election Season

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at UCF chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

It seems that the number of stickers, American flag keychains, and flyers tossed into my hands on my walk to class is increasing by the day. This can only mean that everybody’s favorite season is upon us: election season.

There is no set “season” for elections, but campaigning typically ramps up in early September and ends after Election Day in early November. These tactics change, however, depending on the type of election that the canvassers are pushing you to vote in. There are three basic kinds of elections, but each has subcategories.

Because it is 2026 (an even-numbered year but not a presidential election year), this election is a general election, meaning voters choose federal, state, and local officials. This year’s election will be held on Tuesday, Nov. 3, as all general elections occur on the first Tuesday after the first Monday in November. A general election means voting occurs in all U.S. states and territories at the same time, though not every state votes for the same officials. Odd-numbered years have what are called municipal elections, because no federal or state officials are being voted on.

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This year’s Florida election is important, as citizens will be voting on their new governor. Florida has a two-term limit on its governors, meaning that Gov. Ron DeSantis, who has served since 2018, is no longer eligible to run. The two standouts on the ballot are Republican Byron Donalds and Democrat David Jolly.

The next type of basic election is a primary election. A primary election decides who will appear on the ballot in the upcoming general election. Each state follows different guidelines regarding scheduling its primary elections. Florida primary elections are held 11 weeks before the general election, which is why the latest primary was held on Aug. 18.

Last, and most uncommon of the election types, is a special election. A special election occurs only when an elected official is unable to hold their office. The voting can occur during a general or primary period, but it can also take place at any other time a spot needs to be filled, and then a replacement is elected.

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This year, we are voting in a midterm general election. This means that all 435 seats in the House of Representatives and about a third of the Senate seats are up for election. Midterms are crucial to the election cycle, as a shift in majority from one party to the other could mean completely different policies and functions compared to the previous two years.

Though the president is not up for election in a midterm, the results of this election are considered a barometer of how well the president is performing. The higher the commander’s approval rating, the fewer seats his party will lose in Congress. For example, President Donald Trump is a Republican, so the change in Republican congressional seats will highlight his popularity. If a president loses congressmen of his own party, he loses support for his own agenda and policies.

As of March 2026, 42 states allow online voter registration, making it easier than ever to participate in American democracy.