“Romantasy” is a popular book genre that frequently circulates on people’s TikTok feeds. It blends the popular elements of romance and fantasy. Romance-focused fantasy books have exploded in the fantasy genre, leading to a new name and popularity. Although these books existed before the recent surge in popularity of the romance genre, the term romantasy itself had not yet been coined.

I began reading romantasy when they were just called fantasy books. Many fantasy books, especially those listed as young adult, include a romance subplot. I have seen the genre evolve, from when I first started reading and collecting YA fantasy to now, with the adult romance genre and the increasing reliance on romance in fantasy plots.

TikTok’s contribution to book popularity could also be to blame for this shift toward romance being included in more genres. I can see how this change may be frustrating to long-time book lovers, even as someone who loves the new genre.

That being said, my years of reading romance, fantasy, and now romantasy books have led to a comprehensive list of my five favorite romantasy reads.

fourth wing Fourth Wing by Rebecca Yarros is an incomplete five-book series set in Basgiath, a war college in the fantasy world of Navarre. First-year student Violet has to find a way to survive the deadly college, where she happens to find herself in the middle of a love triangle in the process. The book is a balanced mix of fantasy and romance, where neither is more prominent than the other, as both significantly impact the plot. Therefore, it is my top recommendation for those who are just entering the romance genre. The world and politics are easy to follow, along with characters who are simple and fun to read. The first book in the Fourth Wing universe is what sparked my love for fantasy again. The fast-moving plot and steamy romance make the series, especially the first book, something you won’t want to put down. After all, how could a combination of dragons, magic, and a love triangle not make for an incredibly fun read? Divine rivals Divine Rivals by Rebecca Ross is a complete duology whose story follows two rival newspaper writers in a realistic fantasy world. The two are connected through sentimental typewriters that were given to them by their past family. The main character began writing letters on this typewriter and was shocked when the note magically disappeared. As their country breaks out into war, a complicated relationship is formed between the rivals. This duology is another good introduction to fantasy due to the lifelike magic and political system. The romance heavily influences the plot, and the symbolically articulate writing makes for an easy time connecting to the main characters while applying plot points to real experiences. Overall, you’ll love Divine Rivals if you like the academic rivals-to-lovers trope and emotional stories. This book is also perfect for those who prefer the romance in the romantasy genre, as this story only has a touch of war and magic. These violent delights These Violent Delights, written by Chloe Gong, expertly combines cultures, tropes, and stories to create an engaging book. The plot follows two children of rival gang leaders in a city loosely based on Shanghai, China. The couple is forced to work together and discover feelings, which are made complicated by their warring families. The duology goes into the city’s politics rather than the war politics that other fantasy books favor. The romance is beautifully integrated into the political plot, while the small fantasy elements take a back seat to the main Romeo and Juliet plot. The characters’ relationships drive the action, as the enemies-to-lovers and forbidden romance tropes make the series devourable. The Cruel Prince Holly Black’s The Cruel Prince was one of the first fantasy books I noticed circulating on TikTok. The human main character finds herself in a world of high-fae and tries to establish a life for herself in a court of dangerous creatures. However, her job becomes a little more difficult when the cruel prince takes an interest in her. Fantasy is the main plot in this book, with a romance subplot. The first book’s world-building, though important, is confusing for new fantasy readers. With that being said, once you understand the world, you will likely enjoy the complex political world and the enemies-to-lovers relationship. The female main character is a fan favorite due to her fierce personality. Furthermore, the love interest’s depth makes them a couple to root for, even in their hostile, complicated world. The serpent and the wings of night The Serpent and the Wings of Night by Carissa Broadbent is a duology, with a new series in the same world just beginning. The plot follows many of the common romantasy stereotypes: a set of trials, a powerless main character, and an enemies-to-lovers romance. The main character is the adopted, human daughter of the ruler of the most powerful vampire house. She enters a deadly vampire fight to the death to win the opportunity to turn herself into a vampire. While doing so, she builds a relationship with a vampire she must fight against. The plot isn’t what made this book stand out; it’s the characters. I fell in love with Oraya and Raihn. Their love story was fraught with challenges, but through their two books, you learn to relate to and root for the couple. Many preferred the first book, The Serpent and the Wings of Night, over the second book, Ashes and the Star-Cursed King. This may be because the first book is driven by the plot while the second is driven by the characters. However, the second book is what moved the duology up in my ranking, as I preferred the character-driven plot to the overused action-focused plot.

In conclusion, the success of romantasy books has led to the creation of many quality books and series. The action and politics found in fantasy mix well with the emotions of romance, creating series that are enjoyed by thousands. With these book recommendations in mind, happy reading and enjoy.