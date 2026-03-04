My Top 15 Female Leads in the ‘Power Rangers’ Franchise

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at UCF chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

As a kid growing up in a semi-religious household, there were very few TV shows that I was allowed to watch. Somehow, Power Rangers passed the test, and for a chunk of my childhood, my brother and I were obsessed with the franchise.

Power Rangers has been stereotypically considered a show for boys since I was young, but girls can also find empowering role models in the franchise. The show began airing in the mid-’90s, taking inspiration from the Japanese Super Sentai franchise. Today, there are 30 seasons, a few movies, and talk of remakes. But what I want to focus on are the best (and the baddest) female leads the franchise has to offer.

Zoey Reeves: Beast Morphers Yellow

By the time Beast Morphers came out, I had definitely fallen off the Power Rangers wagon, but now and again, I saw Zoey as a Ranger in TV promos on Nickelodeon. Zoey stood out because she was the only female Ranger on her team who solved “big problems.” If I were still in the phase when Beast Morphers came out, I would have definitely been obsessed with her. @PowerRangersLive via YouTube

Sarah Thompson: Ninja Steel Pink

If I had to choose an influential character from Ninja Steel, it would be Sarah. Sarah was pretty, smart, and an adrenaline junkie who was always riding her hoverboard. When she had a moment to shine, she always took it.

Elizabeth ‘Z’ Delgado: SPD Yellow

The female leads of SPD, Syd and Z, are both amazing, but Z was always my favorite for two reasons: she was a Yellow Ranger, and she jumps wildly around everyone trying to catch her in the first episode because of her ability to clone herself. She had a few pivotal solo moments throughout the show, but not enough for my personal preference. I wish they had given her character more justice because she had so much potential.

Madison Rocca: Mystic Force Blue

Ah, Mystic Force, an underrated season with two siblings as female Power Rangers. I liked Madison because she was quiet (and quite good with a camera). Plus, she was just a natural sweetheart. Her personality greatly aligned with the Blue Ranger. We may be mourning losses of character development, but she definitely had enough chemistry with Nick for a potential relationship. @PowerRangersOfficial via YouTube

Taylor Earhardt: Wild Force Yellow

Before Cole joined the team as the Red Ranger, Taylor had been the leader of the Wild Force Rangers. A retired Air Force captain who had seen the animarium as a child, Taylor was known for being a no-nonsense leader to the team. She was the first to become a Ranger, being known as the “Soaring Eagle,” like her Zord. She is also the only Yellow Ranger to be a de facto team leader.

Jen Scotts: Time Force Pink

Jen Scotts set a new standard for female leads in the Power Rangers franchise: a Pink Ranger leading her team. Known for her infallible sense of justice, she carried her season with grace, and, well, rage. Her relationship with Wes is one of the franchise’s more developed. It was easy for her character to be more bull-headed, considering this season of the show dealt with more adult concepts. It only added to the effect she had on me when I was younger: showing me and plenty of other girls that leading, being a girl boss, and going after what you want (and sometimes need) are totally worth it. @yandelrosario4638 via YouTube

Tori Hanson: Ninja Storm Blue

Need I say more? She’s a surfer with power over water, the only woman on her team, she keeps the boys in check, and we share a name. You get the idea.

Lily Chilman: Jungle Fury Yellow

Lily is extremely optimistic and the heart of the Jungle Fury team. Being the only woman, she definitely carried (although the season’s female antagonist, Camille, came in close second). Don’t underestimate Lily, though. She definitely has a bad-girl side that you do not want to cross.

Emily Stewart: Samurai Yellow

As a kid, Emily was my hero. She was the first Ranger I ever really saw in myself. She wasn’t even meant to be a Ranger at all — her older sister, Serena, had a chronic illness, so Emily was forced to take her place. She may be one of the sweetest Yellow Rangers of the franchise to date, but don’t let that fool you. She’s tough as nails. I wish she’d gotten more time to shine as a Ranger, but hey, just re-watch “The Strange Case of the Munchies” if you want to see her in action. @PowerRangersOfficial via YouTube

Kira Ford: Dino Fury Yellow

Kira is intensely artistic and a gifted singer. She reminds me a bit of Avril Lavigne, aesthetically. The girl also has a scream that can pierce her enemies’ (and sometimes her friends’) ears, known as the tera-scream, a power gifted by her Dino Gem. Like previous contenders, Kira is the only woman on her team, and while she may come off as a bit antisocial and broody, she is very sensitive and a hardworking go-getter who pursues her dreams.

Kendall Morgan: Dino Charge Purple

Originally, Kendall was not on the radar to be a Ranger—she was generally content advising the Rangers, building their tech and Dino Chargers, and running her museum. She was always worthy of being a Ranger, and when the purple Energem chose her, she became even more valuable as a leader and team member. Plus, the Plesio Zord is adorable!

Karone: Astronema/Second Lost Galaxy Pink

When we first meet Karone, she is the evil Princess Astronema. In Power Rangers in Space, she is the main antagonist that the Rangers fight against, but with an unusual twist for the franchise: she was kidnapped as a child and brainwashed. Additionally, her brother is Andros, the Red Ranger. In Lost Galaxy, Karone makes a comeback and is chosen as Kendrix’s replacement after the latter died protecting Terra Venture. Although she wasn’t originally meant to be a Ranger, she makes a prominent name for herself as a force for good while reconciling for her past misdeeds.

Ashley Hammond: Second Turbo Yellow and In Space Yellow

Ashley is a rarity among Yellow Power Rangers: she’s much more girly than any of her predecessors, but she’s also more adventurous than any self-proclaimed “girly girl.” She became a memorable character (and an inspiration to me) during In Space, stepping up on multiple occasions, which included evading Psycho Yellow and Pink all on her own. I wish that the writers had delved deeper into her character and shown more about her relationship with Andros, the Red Ranger. Their goodbye scene in the finale just oozed chemistry, and I could seriously see a book being written with that kind of backstory. A girl from Earth meets a boy in space, and then they fall in love? I mean, come on! @yandelrosario4638 via YouTube

Summer Landsdown: Ranger Yellow (RPM)

Before the Venjix virus took over the world, Summer had been a selfish, spoiled rich girl. While running to Corinth, she learned to be selfless after watching the person closest to her sacrifice himself for her. She went on to become the Yellow Ranger and, as one of two female leads, maintained the team’s spirit. This is also what draws her to the brooding bad boy, Dillon.

Gia Moran: Megaforce/Super Megaforce Yellow