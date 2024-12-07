The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

I am a huge reader and always have been. One of the first books I truly fell in love with was Romeo and Juliet. Shout out to Mrs. Jeffs! To this day, it remains one of my favorite plays. I’ve read it more times than I could count and watched almost every version of the classic. When I visited my family in New Jersey, I spent a day in New York City to watch the new adaptation of Romeo + Juliet starring Kit Connor and Rachel Zegler on Broadway. Frankly, this version was the best I’ve seen, and the thought-out details and young talent set this version apart.

One standout is the music and choreography. It signified essential moments, with instrumentals ranging from light to anxiety-inducing. Romeo first sees Juliet when she is singing at the Capulet party, and she also sings at the end of Act One. In Act Two, Romeo gently sings the same song, which I thought connected their shared grief beautifully. The cast sings and dances during the big party scene and in other key moments. Even the fights feel like a frenzied dance. No other Romeo and Juliet adaptation I’ve seen (except for Gnomeo and Juliet) had the leads and side characters singing. Also, the music was written by Jack Antonoff, a music artist known for his work with the industry’s top artists like Lana Del Rey and Taylor Swift, so it was bound to be excellent.

The set design was stunning in its simplicity. The stage was in the center of the theater, with props scattered around. Juliet’s bed came down from the ceiling, and the stage floor flipped to a field of flowers. The lighting did most of the work in setting the tone for the scenes, making them range from rowdy and chaotic to heartbreaking. The combination of set design, music, and lights worked harmoniously to create dreamy moments between Romeo and Juliet, with the tension of young love threaded through. This offsets the intensity that defines Shakespeare’s works.

Another distinct detail was the inclusion of Gen-Z culture. The cast is full of rising young actors who bring modernity into their roles. Paris wears a baby tee that says “Gift from God” and a blue fur coat; Mercutio carries a borg (a water jug of alcohol); and Benvolio looks like he raided Troye Sivan’s closet. This is similar to Baz Luhrmann’s Romeo + Juliet (1996), which also drew inspiration from the fashion and lifestyle of its time.

As for the acting, the cast breathed so much vibrance into their roles. They weren’t confined to the stage and had free reign on the catwalks (where tech typically goes) and the aisles. They even interacted with the audience, forcing us to immerse ourselves. The actors were allowed to have fun between the serious moments but still stuck to the script. I loved watching the (very talented and cool) actors revitalize new life and emotions in some of my favorite lines.

With the main leads, Zegler’s Juliet is not the passive, shy Juliet people envision. She is led with anger and passion instead of the restrained nature she is expected to have. She feels everything completely (to paraphrase Silvia Plath) and doesn’t care who sees it. The bold honesty is what makes Zegler’s Juliet stand out. Connor’s Romeo is just as captivating. His lovesick portrayal was genuine, endearing, and far from naive compared to other portrayals. He’s led with adoration instead of lust, and it’s a bonus that he’s one of the internet’s MANY boyfriends. In my opinion, they have a palpable chemistry that is hard to ignore.

Most people I have discussed Romeo and Juliet with typically have one of two opinions: They were naive teens facing the consequences of marrying too young or were star-crossed lovers doomed by the narrative. After watching this adaptation, I believe that both are correct. They WERE naive, but it allowed them to fall in love in the first place. They weren’t plagued with broken hearts and love-lost experiences, which would have otherwise stopped them from pursuing each other. Also, it’s not like they were passive in the narrative; they fought against their imposed fate. They would have succeeded in any other story. That makes it a tragedy — their nature and actions could not change their course. This is the point Shakespeare explored in his works, and this version nailed it.

This reinvention of Romeo and Juliet was visually stunning, with music and acting that evoked excitement and anger. The attention to detail allowed for an organic and electrifying performance, and younger audiences experienced the wild feeling of falling in love as chaos unfolded all around.