Spring Break in Boston: My Experience and Recommendations

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at UCF chapter.

Florida is no stranger to visitors all year round. The “seasons,” or in Florida’s case, the one season, attract different crowds depending on the time of year. Summer brings the tourists, winter brings snowbirds, and spring break brings college students to Florida’s beaches. As a native Floridian and college student, I do enjoy the luxury of being just an hour away from everything. However, my family and I would much rather spend time away from Florida’s tourist attractions.

We decided to travel up the East Coast to Massachusetts, to the heart of the state — Boston. As someone who loves history, Boston has been on my list of places to visit in the U.S. Here are the top six places I visited on my spring break trip to Boston.

The Green Dragon Tavern

The Green Dragon Tavern is a pub we learned about from a local. This tavern is famous for being the secret headquarters of the Sons of Liberty during the time of the revolution. Prominent figures such as Samuel Adams, Paul Revere, and John Hancock would gather here to discuss critical issues and plans for the revolution, such as the Boston Tea Party and Revere’s Midnight Ride. Although the original structure was torn down in 1832, the tavern was relocated to Marshall Street, near downtown Boston. The tavern still holds its historical significance, and the placemats provide fascinating details about its past. I highly recommend paying a visit to this tavern, especially if you are looking for a fantastic Shepherd’s Pie. Original photo by Madison Maxwell

Boston Public Library

As a book lover, seeing the Boston Library in person was a dream come true. This library is absolutely incredible, and it reminded me of the museums I’ve seen in Europe with its grand marble staircases, painted murals, and lion statues. It makes me wonder how much they have to charge in late fees in order to maintain such a beautiful library. They do have a small cafe in the newer part of the library, and of course, merch. And yes, I did buy a tote bag. How could I not? Original photo by Madison Maxwell

Boston Tea Party Museum

This was probably my favorite activity of the trip. The museum is interactive, with actors who guide you through different portions of the museum. I was looking forward to throwing the mock tea crates into the Boston harbor, as I first learned about this museum on TikTok. They have a list of known participants of the Boston Tea Party, and when your ancestor makes a feature, it’s only right to buy tea from the gift shop, which comes in a cute box. The actor mentioned that the original location of the ships involved in the Boston Tea Party would have been located where the red building with glass windows is now, based on the original structure of Boston before it expanded in the 1800s. This was such a fun way to learn more about this historical event! I even got to see a real crate that survived the Tea Party, which is on display, along with a vial of tea from that night. If you have limited time, this is the number one thing I recommend doing! Original photo by Madison Maxwell

cafe Bonjour

When you spend the entire day walking around Boston, a good breakfast is essential. Near our hotel, we came upon this cafe that was lively on a sleepy Saturday morning. I’m glad we got an early start, since the moment we sat down, a line started forming out the cafe’s door. I got the “Bonjour French Toast,” which came with bananas, strawberries, blueberries, a drizzle of maple syrup, a sprinkle of powdered sugar, and a dollop of whipped cream. This, along with my iced chai latte, was truly unmatched, and it readied me to battle the cold of Boston. Original photo by Madison Maxwell

Harvard

Of course, I had to visit Harvard, even though just the sight of it made fun of my ACT scores. For my fellow Gilmore Girls fans, I did take a photo of a Harvard squirrel — it was only right. The campus was gorgeous, with its colonial-style buildings and iron gates leading into the University. I got to see one of their libraries and quoted the iconic, “13 million volumes?” The Harvard Bookstore is located on Massachusetts Avenue and has a collection of both newer and older books. The basement has a variety of discounted books in need of a good home. I found some of the Outlander books, which were only nine dollars, but I did not get them as they didn’t match my collection. So, if you are in the Harvard area, just know that they are up for grabs! Original photo by Madison Maxwell

Boston Commons