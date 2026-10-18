My Harsh Rating of 2026 VMA Red Carpet Looks

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at UCF chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

The 2026 MTV Video Music Awards took place on Sept. 27. Performers, actors, and influencers took to the red carpet, or in the case of this year‘s VMAs, the blue carpet, to show off their looks. Madonna controversially swept up awards all night, and several major categories weren’t televised, but those weren’t the only problems that night. Fashion was another factor that seemed to be lacking, so here’s my honest opinion on some of the worst celebrity looks of the night.

Sombr

Sombr stepped onto the red carpet in custom ERL 2026, paired with black Chelsea boots and layered necklaces. The star of Sombr’s ensemble was the bedazzled belt buckle he wore that read “SEX.”

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The outfit felt less like red carpet attire and more like a casual going-out outfit. I like the idea of a statement belt, but there wasn’t much of a statement being made. The coat is definitely the best part of the look, but overall, I was underwhelmed. It’s unfortunately pretty forgettable.

Sombr had an outfit change during the broadcast, donning the late George Michael’s black Harley-Davidson leather jacket. A special musical tribute to Michael was featured at the 2026 VMAs, which led to Sombr sporting the jacket.

I’ve never been a fan of celebrities wearing pieces from the collection of a celebrity who has passed. From the controversy surrounding Kim Kardashian’s damages to Marilyn Monroe’s “Happy Birthday, Mr. President” dress to Drake wearing Michael Jackson’s crystal glove on the cover of his Iceman album, I think it’s in poor taste to potentially damage timeless, iconic pieces when artists could simply wear replicas designed to fit their bodies, and I feel the same about Sombr’s VMA ensemble.

Overall, I think Sombr could’ve worn an outfit with a bit more flair, rather than something as simple as a fur coat and black pants.

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Orville peck

Orville Peck, a Canadian-based country singer, arrived on the red carpet wearing a Keith Haring T-shirt paired with a black leather jacket, black pants, and a pair of black boots. The most noticeable part of his outfit was his signature mask, this time a black one covering half his face.

The mask is a staple piece of Peck’s ensemble, although the one he wears while performing typically has long gold strings falling from it. I find myself critiquing the same things about this outfit as with Sombr’s: it’s boring. The Keith Haring shirt looks exactly like one I would have purchased years ago, and the jacket and pants are not creative. I would’ve loved to see an interesting leather pant with designs on the material, or more flair on the jacket to bring in a pop of color. Unfortunately, this outfit wasn’t unique enough to make it memorable.

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Isabel May

Isabel May, known for playing Katie in Netflix’s Alexa and Katie, walked the carpet alongside her Mr. Irrelevant co-star David Corenswet, who played Superman in the 2025 movie. May wore a custom color-block Patrizia Pepe dress selected for her by Carolin DeJean, who dressed May for the event. Again, matching my previous complaints, the dress is too simple.

The dress features colors such as brownish-green, navy, and bluish-purple. It looks like something you could find off the rack at any major retailer and, again, does not offer individuality or expression. Just because a dress is custom-made doesn’t mean it is any different than other pieces in the designer’s collection. Sometimes, custom-made pieces are made to show off the designer’s skills, not to match the style or personality of the person wearing it.

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It’s frustrating to see red carpet photos from award shows just to find the same 15 artists wearing the most basic, uninspired outfits their designers can find. Not a single outfit from the event was memorable to me, as most artists opted to wear neutral attire, with a select few showing any sort of color in their outfits.

Where did expression go? When did we lose originality and creativity on the red carpet? Of course, if you liked any of these outfits, it doesn’t mean you have poor taste. All I ask is that designers take the hint and start creating award show outfits that express individuality, not just pieces of clothing that show off the talent, or lack thereof, of the designers themselves.