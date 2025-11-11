My Broadway Bucket List: Must-See Shows Lighting Up NYC

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at UCF chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

There’s just something about Broadway, isn’t there? The buzz of Times Square, the glow of the lights, the hush that falls right before the curtain goes up, and all of it never gets old. Whether you’re a die-hard theatre fan or just visiting New York City for the first time, there’s no better way to experience the city’s magic than by catching a show.

This season, Broadway’s lineup is seriously stacked, with a mix of powerhouse hits and fresh new favorites lighting up the stage. You’ve got MJ, bringing the King of Pop’s moves to life; Hadestown, still casting its haunting, gorgeous spell, and reimagined classics like The Great Gatsby and The Outsiders, giving familiar stories a bold new beat. And if you’re in the mood for something totally different, Maybe Happy Ending delivers a quirky, heartwarming love story set in the future.

From big dance numbers to quiet, breathtaking moments, these are the shows everyone’s talking about, and the ones you’ll be thinking about long after the final bow. Let’s dive into more details on these shows to help you choose what to watch during your next trip to the Big Apple!

“MJ”

View this post on Instagram @mjthemusical via Instagram If you’re after pure electricity, MJ delivers. This show isn’t just about the music of Michael Jackson; it is about what it took to create it. The story drops you right into rehearsals for his 1992 Dangerous World Tour, where every beat, step, and note matters. The dancing is jaw-dropping, the vocals soar, and the energy never lets up. Matte Martinez is currently on as Michael Jackson, bringing fresh energy and incredible precision to the role. “The Outsiders” View this post on Instagram

There’s something deeply human about The Outsiders. It captures the ache of growing up, the pull of loyalty, and the fight to find your place when the world seems stacked against you. Set in 1960s Tulsa, the story of Ponyboy and the Greasers unfolds with grit and grace, backed by a rock-inspired score that makes the emotion hit even harder. It’s heartfelt, nostalgic, and full of that restless teenage fire that never quite fades. Trevor Wayne takes on the role of Ponyboy Curtis in this current production, and doesn’t miss a beat! “The Great Gatsby” View this post on Instagram Step into the glitter and heartbreak of the Roaring ’20s with The Great Gatsby. This adaptation takes Fitzgerald’s classic and gives it a modern pulse, blending lush visuals with a pop-infused score that makes the story feel fresh again. Beneath all the champagne and bright lights is a tale about love, illusion, and the chase for something just out of reach. It’s glamorous, a little tragic, and completely captivating. I was privileged enough to see this show with Ryan McCartan as the lead, and every note he sang as Gatsby left the crowd breathless. Don’t miss out on seeing him before his run ends on Nov. 9. “Maybe Happy Ending” View this post on Instagram @maybehappyending via Instagram Maybe Happy Ending is the kind of show that sneaks up on you. Set in a futuristic Seoul, it follows two retired helper robots who stumble into something neither of them was built for: love. The story is quiet and tender, filled with humor and a touch of melancholy. It asks big questions about what it means to connect and what happens when you finally feel something real. Don’t be surprised if you find yourself a little teary by the end. Currently, Andrew Barth Feldman and Helen J. Shen play the leading characters Oliver and Claire. “Hadestown” View this post on Instagram @playbill via Instagram Few shows cast a spell quite like Hadestown. This reimagining of the Orpheus and Eurydice myth takes you deep underground into a world powered by jazz, sweat, and longing. The music swells and pulses like something alive, drawing you in until you can almost feel the heat of Hades’ realm. It is romantic and utterly timeless, a reminder that even the oldest stories can still break your heart in new ways. Right now, Morgan Dudley shines as Eurydice and Jack Wolfe takes on Orpheus, delivering a stirring performance that feels both classic and new.

There is nothing quite like catching a show on Broadway. Each of these musicals brings its own energy, story, and style, and every one has a way of staying with you long after the curtain falls. Some will make you laugh, some will make you cry, and some will have you tapping your feet or humming the tunes on the subway ride home.

Beyond the music and performances, there is something special about being in the theatre itself and experiencing the lights, the crowd, and the excitement in the air. Whether you are a lifelong theatre fan or just looking for a fun night out in New York, these shows are experiences you will not forget. Grab your tickets, find your favorite seat, and let yourself get carried away by the stories, the music, and the magic that only Broadway can deliver.