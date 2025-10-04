Musicals: Stories with a Soundtrack

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at UCF chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Parodies of Hugh Jackman have exploded on TikTok recently, with content creator Joey Morof leading the trend. His popularity as of recent is because of his parodies of Jackman singing in musicals. As his videos garner millions of views, one comes to wonder: why is this content so popular? Is it the accuracy? Is it because we let Jackman get away with his bravado singing for far too long, or is it because younger audiences love the absurdity of musicals?

Imagine it: you are a struggling show artist failing to form a romantic connection with your show partner due to the social climate of the 1800s. What better way to process and communicate one’s feelings than to sing a three-minute song at the top of your lungs about how you and your partner want to be together? That is the beauty of The Greatest Showman. Philip and Anne sing about the obstacles they must overcome if they were to pursue a romantic relationship, summarizing one of the film’s subplots with song and dance. The musical elements somehow simplify the nuance between the characters while entertaining the audience with a captivating performance.

It isn’t just The Greatest Showman that follows this trope, however. For instance, in High School Musical, the basketball team captain needs to score his shot to secure the championship. To focus on the moment, the cheerleaders, fans, and the well-coordinated team break into song about the tension and importance of the game. Many can agree that a musical number is not the practical approach to winning a game, but that is not what is in focus. The number allow audiences to better understand a character’s personality and thoughts through an entertaining medium. If Troy Bolton simply expressed his thoughts through dialogue, the importance of the scene may not be reflected as strongly or memorably. Throughout High School Musical, the songs serve as checkpoints of important plot points. The stark contrast between the dialogue-driven plot and whimsical dancing makes audiences pay attention to why the song was placed there. How would audiences know that Troy Bolton is trying something atypical of him if his classmates did not point out how they must “stick to the status quo?”

Alongside aiding plotlines, songs can clarify emotions between characters and catalyze realization. In Let It Shine, an aspiring rapper is relegated to a writer for his friend in a case of mistaken identity, but things become complicated when another performing artist becomes a romantic interest of the two. When feelings are reciprocated, a “Moment of Truth” is needed between the singer and writer about who they really are. This song coincides with the climax of the film, where Cyrus, also known as Truth, reveals he is the rapper, not the writer. Roxie, Cyrus’s romantic interest, feels betrayed by his dishonesty. The reveal, the feelings of confusion, and explanations are surmised in the song. The number serves as an excellent plot driver for the movie, and clearly shows, as it is one of the most popular songs off the soundtrack.

The whimsical and unusual nature of musicals contributes to their commercial and narrative success. Dramatized reveals and over-the-top dance numbers exemplify points that the director or writers want to explicitly show the audience. Perhaps through the elaborate methods of storytelling, simpler messages are understood on a wider scale.