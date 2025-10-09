Bad Bunny Closes Residency with Puerto Rican Pride

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at UCF chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

On Sept. 20, Bad Bunny closed his landmark No Me Quiero Ir de Aquí residency with a finale that felt as much like a cultural event as a concert. The final performance — titled “Una Más” — was streamed globally on Amazon Music, Prime Video, and Twitch, bringing Puerto Rican pride and reggaetón energy to millions of fans around the world.

The residency, which spanned 30 sold-out nights, had already become a phenomenon in Puerto Rico. But the closing night was special: it was the only show shared beyond the island, giving international fans a window into the superstar’s hometown tribute. From start to finish, the show underscored Bad Bunny’s role as a cultural ambassador by blending spectacle, vulnerability, and celebration of Puerto Rican identity.

The stage itself told a story. Designed with greenery, plantain leaves, a symbolic “casita,” and visuals inspired by mountains and coastal landscapes, the set design turned the arena into a living portrait of Puerto Rico. Each transition, from the pounding bass of trap anthems to the rhythms of salsa and reggaetón, felt anchored in that imagery, reminding fans of the artist’s roots.

Bad Bunny cycled through his biggest hits, from “Tití Me Preguntó” to “Dakiti,” with a crowd that sang back every lyric at full volume. Yet, there was more to the show than its energy. Falling on the anniversary of Hurricane Maria, the concert carried deeper emotional resonance for Puerto Ricans. Between songs, Bad Bunny paused to reflect on resilience and community, honoring the ways that his people have endured hardship while continuing to shape global culture through music, art, and spirit.

Surprise guests joined Bad Bunny onstage throughout the night in a multigenerational celebration of Latin music. Salsa legend Marc Anthony stunned the crowd with a heartfelt duet of “Preciosa”, a ballad long tied to Puerto Rican identity. The emotional moment brought many fans to tears, as Anthony’s soaring vocals intertwined with Bad Bunny’s raspy delivery.

Other artists helped transform the finale into a festival-like experience. Appearances from RaiNao, Dei V, Ñengo Flow, Arcángel, De La Ghetto, Jowell & Randy, and Chuwi added layers of reggaetón, trap, and urban rhythms to Bad Bunny’s setlist, turning the stage into a showcase of the genres’ histories. Each entrance revived the audience’s hype, and each collaboration reinforced the idea that this wasn’t just Bad Bunny’s night: it was Puerto Rico’s.

By the time Bad Bunny took his final bow, the concert had evolved beyond just a performance. His show became a proclamation that, despite global fame, he remains connected to Puerto Rico and will carry his identity into every arena he touches. For fans in Puerto Rico, his residency was a homecoming. For those watching worldwide, it was an invitation to understand and celebrate the culture that fuels his music. In the end, “Una Más” was not a goodbye, but an affirmation that his music, bursting with heart and Puerto Rican pride, will continue to carry its rhythms to the world.