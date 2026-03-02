‘Monte Carlo’: A Forgotten Masterpiece

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at UCF chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Monte Carlo (2011) has always resonated with me. Three women take a spontaneous trip to France, marking the start of a new chapter in their lives. To some, this film may seem like just another chick-flick, but I believe it expresses the beauty of finding yourself, embarking on new adventures, and finding love. Dreams can inspire us to continue to be hopeful, and as a senior about to graduate from college, it’s a surreal feeling to see how close the finish line is.

So what makes Monte Carlo such an underrated masterpiece?

finding yourself

Selena Gomez, Leighton Meester, and Katie Cassidy star as the three main characters: Grace, Meg, and Emma. The three women have complicated pasts and dreams that haven’t been fulfilled, and so on a whim, they decide to head to Paris. However, on their journey to Paris, their trip is cut short when Grace is mistaken for a British heiress, Cordelia Scott. As a result, Grace and her friends are swept away to Monte Carlo on the trip of a lifetime.

Grace’s journey is tested as she pretends to be someone she isn’t, and her disguise eventually hurts the people she loves. From the beginning of the film, we see how Grace is insecure and wants to do good in the world, and this opportunity to be someone else with power was a dream come true for her. Yet, in the end, when the truth is revealed, it’s also revealed that her journey was to find herself and realize that she already had the strength, self-belief, and passion to strive in life.

Live a little

Meg has a complex relationship with her stepsister, Grace, after her father remarries. As a viewer, we see how responsible and serious she is, indulging solely in her work. On her trip to Paris, Meg meets Riley, a boy who is backpacking and traveling the world. We see Meg change as she falls in love and begins to not take life too seriously. Sometimes, the people we meet can inspire us to enjoy life and be grateful for what we have in the moment. By the end of the film, we see Meg learn to embrace her life and start to travel the world with Riley, really allowing herself to live her life without remorse.

The heart

One of the things I love about this movie is how it looks. The grainy color grading texture applied to the film is so dreamy that it really adds to the film’s theme of escapism. As someone who wants to travel, the sites and cinematography of this movie are beautiful. The shots of Paris and Monte Carlo just make you want to escape into that world.

I always say that music is the heart of a film. The Monte Carlo soundtrack is composed by Michael Giacchino, who mainly composes Disney-Pixar films. Giacchino beautifully captures the emotional journey of the characters and the feeling of wandering through breathtaking cities or, in my case, dreaming of one day visiting Europe.

Find your own path

In the end, all three characters find their own path. Meg decides to travel the world with Riley, and Emma reconciles her relationship. Grace starts to volunteer in Romania, where she reunites with Theo, whom she met in Monte Carlo, marking the beginning of a new chapter.

As I get ready to graduate soon, I wonder where life will lead me, but this film shows how each journey is spontaneous. Monte Carlo reminds us that life offers many directions, and through each experience, we learn where we truly belong and how to follow our own path.