The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at UCF chapter.

Recently, the Miss Universe pageant crowned its winner for 2024: Miss Victoria Kjær Theilvig of Denmark.

As a two-time winner of local pageants, I have always looked up to the women who dared to take on the stage in a way that made them shine. It means a lot for women to feel comfortable in their skin and stand in front of others in a spotlight, in front of a million gazes on the proscenium stage. So, why do others demonize the pageant industry?

Pageants have a long history denoting women’s beauty, dating back to Ancient Greece. They then evolved into photographic beauty contests, displayed in newspapers during the 1850s, after a long time of simply comparing youth and beauty through live stage-based competitions.

Pageants have since been expanded to explore “inner beauty,” encouraging women to show their traits, talents, and intellect. This came from women striving for more independence in society, as sexist values within pageants were diminishing and replaced with more empowerment. Women entered stages with a new motive, promoting more ideals and values rather than physical appearance.

Thus, women were being empowered worldwide through pageants. This was an opportunity for women to take a collective stance in society, discuss important issues, and improve their brand.

The first Miss Universe pageants were finally born in 1952. The title went to Armi Kuusela of Finland. Since this moment, a tradition was built that would finally put women on a pedestal as shining beacons. Women could be pretty and intellectual individuals with a hand in shaping policy, philanthropy, and leadership. It wasn’t just one or the other.

In the modern day, pageants are held as a way to make scholarship opportunities for students pursuing a higher education, putting themselves through school, and so much more. It’s diversified its surroundings in such a way that encourages women across the globe to fight for a world they want to create. We see a larger demographic of people willing to try to be brave and put themselves in a position where they can shine. The pageant industry constantly expands its surroundings to encompass different contestants and audiences who promote diversity, equity, and inclusion.

The 2024 Miss Universe pageant has long been a beacon of hope for women to show their beauty, talent, and worthiness on stage. Women symbolize national pride, group values, and identity. Would this not be an ode to feminism?

Ultimately, I wish the beauty of Miss Theivig sincere congratulations for winning this year’s Miss Universe. I look forward to seeing the next group of lovely ladies compete through bold and endearing ways to take their spotlight on stage.