Mexico’s First Female President Leads Historic ‘El Grito’

On the evening of Sept. 15, President Claudia Sheinbaum became the first woman to deliver Mexico’s iconic Grito de Dolores, the traditional cry that commemorates the start of the country’s war for independence from Spain. The event took place at the National Palace in Mexico City, where Sheinbaum addressed thousands gathered in the Zócalo, Mexico City’s central square.

The Grito de Dolores dates back to 1810, when Catholic priest Miguel Hidalgo y Costilla rang the bell of his church in the town of Dolores and called on the population to rise against colonial rule. His declaration marked the beginning of the Mexican War of Independence.

Each year, the President of Mexico reenacts this moment from the balcony of the National Palace. The ceremony includes the ringing of the original bell used by Hidalgo, followed by the president naming key figures of the independence movement, and concludes with a cry of “¡Viva México!” which translates to “Long live México!” Fireworks, music, and public celebrations accompany this event.

For 215 years, the Grito had been the domain of male presidents. Sheinbaum’s participation in the ceremony marks a milestone in Mexican political history, as she is the first woman to hold the office of president and to lead this national tradition. Draped in the presidential sash handcrafted by female military officers, President Sheinbaum began her address with “’Mexicanas, mexicanos,’ giving symbolic precedence to the women of the nation,” reports Mexico News Daily.

Her cry honored traditional independence heroes like Hidalgo and Morelos, as well as women like Josefa Ortiz Téllez-Girón, Leona Vicario, Gertrudis Bocanegra, and Manuela Molina, whose contributions to Mexico’s independence have long been overshadowed.

Then Sheinbaum shouted, “Long live the unsung heroines! Long live the heroines and heroes who gave us our homeland! Long live Indigenous women! Long live our migrant sisters and brothers!”

After her impassioned speech, Sheinbaum rang the Campana de Dolores, the original bell rung by Hidalgo over two centuries ago. The crowd of nearly 280,000 responded with thunderous cries of “¡Viva México!”

Sheinbaum’s speech during the Grito ceremony was also a powerful reaffirmation of national autonomy. She chanted “Viva México libre, independiente y soberano!” addressing the country’s commitment to freedom, independence, and sovereignty. This comes amid rising tensions with the United States, particularly over proposed military interventions targeting drug cartels within Mexican territory.

But the message extended beyond this topic. It also reaffirmed her administration’s commitment to defending Indigenous land rights, resistance to foreign corporate exploitation of natural resources, and the protection of migrants facing violence and discrimination both at home and abroad.

Sheinbaum took office as President of Mexico on Oct. 1, 2024, after a landslide election win in June of that year. A scientist with a Ph.D. in energy engineering, she previously served as the Head of Government of Mexico City from 2018 to 2023, where she focused on public transit, environmental policy, and social programs. Her presidency has continued to prioritize those values on a national scale, emphasizing sustainability, transparency, and economic inclusion.