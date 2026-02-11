Matcha: More Than a Performative Drink

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at UCF chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

If you paid any attention to the “performative male” trend of 2025, you might have noticed one crucial component that completed these men’s signature looks: an ice-cold cup of matcha. Matcha is a form of Japanese green tea, and its appearance in TikTok videos helped popularize it on social media. People online showcased how matcha played into their lives, whether it be as an element of their morning routine or mid-day pick-me-up. These videos spread like wildfire, and it wasn’t long before matcha gained unanimous praise as an alternative caffeine source. But as the curse of the internet so consistently foretells, you can’t enjoy anything for too long. Almost overnight, matcha stopped becoming a symbol of wellness, and the people who drank it were labeled “performative.”

It isn’t lost on me that genuine performativity poses a dangerous threat to freedom, expression, perception, and authentic values. Performative action gives the impression that something means less to you than it really does, which can perpetuate harmful ideals. But to call a treat as simple and harmless as matcha “performative” erases its long-standing history and undermines the joy that can arise from life’s simple pleasures.

Labeling the act of drinking matcha as “performative” discredits the rich history behind the drink. Long before this green drink became a Gen Z symbol of inauthenticity, 16th-century Japanese monks viewed it as a sacred ritual that promotes positive well-being. Matcha was first introduced between the 7th-10th century in China, where broken tea leaf bricks were crushed into a fine powder and mixed with hot water to create the bright green drink we know today. Although its origins are in ancient China, matcha became popularized in Japan when a Buddhist monk named Eisai introduced the green tea seeds to other Japanese monks. The monks cited the ritual of preparing matcha tea as a calming and meditative experience.

The praise for matcha eventually led to the formation of the Japanese Tea Ceremony, where the drink is at the center of this ritual. Zen master Sen-no-Rikyu popularized the ritual formed by Zen student Murata Juko, where matcha is prepared, served, and enjoyed in a manner that is methodic and centered around harmony (wa), respect (kei), purity (sei), and tranquility (jaku). This ritual isn’t just meditative, it’s an escape from chaos. Japan Guide states, “Beyond just serving and receiving tea, one of the main purposes of the tea ceremony is for the guests to enjoy the hospitality of the host in an atmosphere distinct from the fast pace of everyday life.”

Your morning cup of matcha should be a fun, guilt-free experience. Just as Buddhist monks treated each tea gathering as a unique experience, treat your matcha run with the same zest for spontaneity. Visit various local tea shops that source authentic matcha. Customize it to match the mood you aim to bring into the day. If you prefer your matcha homemade, the same way the monks considered the preparation of matcha to be a calming, grounding experience, “honor the ritual it has been” by preparing it with the same reverence. Preparing or picking up matcha is meant to be an experience that brings you joy. Try not to listen to online labels curated to make you feel embarrassed in the process.

My plea in defense of matcha-consumers is rooted in my belief that we should let people enjoy the things that make them happy. The current sociocultural climate is causing people to loosen their grip on the simplicities of life that spark joy. It is important not to lose sight of what those things are, because sometimes it can feel like they’re all that’s left to hold on to, even if it’s a small cup of matcha. Monks used matcha as a form of escapism from the real world. You can do the same. As Medium writer Christine Lorelie puts it, “When everything feels out of control, whisking that little green potion feels like reclaiming five minutes of sanity.”

When discussing performativity, it’s important to remember that everything deemed “performative” began as genuine love or passion. Whether or not someone wants to weaponize that value is a matter of their own accord. In the case of matcha, it’s a practice that is misunderstood. Matcha brings people joy. So instead of viewing matcha as a performative stunt hijacked by alt-leaning men, shift your perspective and try viewing this drink as a happy indulgence that’s sweet taste drifts us away from the bitter realities of the real world.