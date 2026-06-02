‘Mamma Mia!’ and the Beauty of Motherhood and Friendship

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at UCF chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Mamma Mia! is a movie by women and for women. That’s probably why I love it so much. My love for this movie could probably also be attributed to watching it repeatedly since its 2008 release. I was only three, so maybe the film affected my development. Whatever the reason, it is a love I share with my mother.

I rewatched Mamma Mia! with her on Mother’s Day, which reminded me of how beautiful and emotional this movie is. On the surface, it is simply a musical comedy built around ABBA songs. A young woman getting married wants her father to walk her down the aisle, but three men could potentially be him. She invites them all, hiding them from her mother, and chaos ensues on a picturesque Greek island as she tries to figure out which one is her real dad.

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Mamma Mia! is often seen as a silly movie, a fun watch, but not at all serious. This could not be further from the truth. There is a reason behind the movie’s success. It was the fifth-highest-grossing film of 2008, landing among blockbuster action films like The Dark Knight and Iron Man. The movie was so popular in Britain that the DVD became the biggest-selling DVD of all time; a copy of Mamma Mia! was in one of every four households. These statistics prove the cultural significance of this movie and the reason behind the 2018 sequel, Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again.

I actually went to see the sequel in theaters with my mother and sister. The cinema was full of women, cheering, crying, and celebrating the three generations of Sheridans. I have also seen the stage musical. With my roommate and friend, I waited in line for student rush tickets to a matinee performance of the touring production of Mamma Mia! There, we saw large groups of friends in metallic fabrics, head-to-toe sequins, and matching outfits. I’m not used to seeing that level of joy and celebration from middle-aged women in media; I think that is what makes Mamma Mia! so unique. The musical declares that you don’t have to become jaded and hardened by life. Women in their fifties are allowed to have fun. No, they deserve to have fun.

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In all honesty, I was shocked to learn the ages of the actors in the movie. Meryl Streep was 59 when Mamma Mia! came out! To me, it was unique and so important to see a woman of her age have a tight-knit group of friends, jump along to choreography, and be lusted over. This movie loudly declares middle-aged women as desirable and beautiful, showing that you don’t shrivel up with years; instead, you blossom. I don’t think your mind ages as quickly as your body, so it is refreshing to see a story that doesn’t condemn its women to be grumpy grandmas. They still have so much life left to live.

Another great aspect of the movie is that it prioritizes the friendship between Donna, Tanya, and Rosie over that of the younger characters. There are clear parallels and comparisons between the two, but ultimately, the screen time is not spent on the younger cast. Twenty-somethings only get to shine through Sophie and her relationship with her mother.

One of my favorite parts of Mamma Mia! is watching the bond between Sophie and Donna. The movie does not shy away from the bad. They argue and squabble, ending discussions by storming off with exasperated sighs. Donna disapproves of Sophie’s life choices, but Sophie does not want to become like her mother. Despite this, they love each other. A mother-daughter bond is unbreakable.

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Sophie turns to Donna for help getting ready for her wedding, a scene set to ABBA’s “Slipping Through My Fingers.” This scene is so bittersweet due to how real it feels. Sophie is an adult, and she’s starting her life, but she still needs her mom. While I don’t have children and have never had to see anyone leave the nest, my mother has. She sang this song on my 17th birthday, maybe killing the karaoke mood, but also moving me to tears.

Over many years and many rewatches, this song and this musical have become incredibly important to me. It is comforting and emotional, but also joyous. I can always turn to Mamma Mia! and know it’ll fix my mood. It is often looked down upon as a chick flick, but I promise there is so much depth below the surface. If life is anything like Donna and the Dynamos have shown, I am excited to hit my fifties and dance on a Greek island with my closest friends. Maybe we’ll even find Aphrodite’s fountain.