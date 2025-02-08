The monologue occurs directly after the “Cold Open” sketch and is the first time the audience sees the host. Chalamet delivered an extremely charming monologue, with its overarching theme being how he keeps losing at award shows. He acts out a hilarious bit with veteran cast member Kenan Thompson, where he loses yet another award to him, which could not have been executed better. It is clear that Chalamet knows how to command an audience and is comfortable being on a stage as (metaphorically) large as SNL’s.

The episode’s “Cold Open” sketch showed President Donald Trump interrupting the signing of the Declaration of Independence and featured a surprise appearance from Lin-Manuel Miranda as Alexander Hamilton. In the sketch, Trump interrupts Hamilton’s promise to keep America free from monarchical rule with the phrase, “Never say never,” and explains his questionable vision. Throughout the sketch, he repeatedly breaks the fourth wall by motioning over to Miranda, who is clearly fighting for his life as he attempts to restrain his laughter. It was a brilliant, creative way to illustrate the societal regression our country is now facing due to his administration.

“Bungee” is the first sketch we see Chalamet in, as he plays a flamboyant bungee instructor with unconventional teaching methods. The sketch’s premise involves a woman who takes her boyfriend to this “hardcore” workout class, only for him to find out that the class is incredibly simple and, quite frankly, unserious. Chalamet has no problem letting his inner “diva” out, considering how well he nails the delivery of sassy remarks to the helpless boyfriend. I feel like this sketch was pitched by someone looking for an excuse to aimlessly jump around on a bungee rope, and, honestly, who can blame them?

The subsequent sketch titled “New Barista Training” is my personal favorite. In this sketch, employees at a coffee shop look to trainees for new jokes to write on a chalkboard display. Chalamet plays Benny, a newly hired employee with a fierce love for comedy. Once it’s Benny’s turn to share an idea, instead of pitching a quick pun as instructed, he immediately starts doing a Chris Rock-style stand-up routine to an invisible audience. What takes the cake for me is when he starts doing crowd work with a random customer and then breaks into an electronic dance number. Chalamet’s ability to capture the randomness and obscurity of this sketch in a way that isn’t awkward or off-putting secures this performance as one of his best in this episode.

The sketch “Oedipal Arrangements” differs from SNL’s usual style of comedy. This sketch, which weirdly didn’t feature Chalamet at all (we can assume due to his role as a musical guest), showcased a Valentine’s Day-themed Edible Arrangements commercial. Sounds harmless, right? However, what’s different about this commercial is that it markets the gift of Edible Arrangements to mothers from their sons (in a not-so-endearing way if you’re picking up what I’m putting down). I wouldn’t say it’s necessarily “typical” for SNL to make an incest joke, but given that this is late-night sketch comedy, I guess anything could happen.

The sketch “Medcast” also failed to feature Chalamet, but it still delivered a hilarious performance based on the concept of doctor appointments as podcast episodes.

“Dog Run” joins “Oedipal Arrangements” as another sketch that slightly misses the mark. The sketch creates a make-believe scenario where dogs can talk and act like humans. Naturally, Chalamet plays a dog that flirts with other dogs, who are, in fact, just women dressed as dogs, making the whole situation slightly awkward. The dogs then proceed to engage in sexual activity, which doesn’t require an explanation as to why that’s uncomfortable to watch.

Additionally, “AI Software,” a sketch featuring Chalamet and cast member Bowen Yang as AI-generated teachers, has its funny moments, but the majority of the sketch falls flat. Some sketches aren’t going to land for everyone, and these just so happened to assume those roles for me.

SNL took another unconventional approach with the release of “God,” an animated short, which is atypical for a show centered around live sketch comedy. This short follows God, voiced by Chalamet, and three angels as they devise ideas for creating Earth. A stand-out line for me was when one of the angels informed God that humans can get the same feelings they get while making babies with their hands, to which God immediately responds, “Straight to hell forever,” in complete monotone. I can imagine it being fairly difficult to deliver a comedic performance using only your voice, but Chalamet and these cast members do so with ease.

Continuing the unconventional theme, in the sketch “Grandma’s Birthday,” Chalamet plays a young doctor who uses a new CPR technique on his girlfriend’s grandmother, who goes into cardiac arrest. What’s unusual about this sketch is not the premise but the fact that the technique involves Chalamet fully farting in the elderly woman’s face. All I can say is that I respect Chalamet’s commitment to the bit.