Lady Gaga Emerges with ‘The Dead Dance’

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at UCF chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

It’s no secret that Lady Gaga is one of the most well-loved artists in the music community, especially after having been named the Queen of Pop in 2010. As an actress and a fashion star, she has accomplished so much in her career and is not stopping now. Her sixth solo album, Mayhem, released on March 7, wowed fans and critics nationwide with its lean towards disco and electric themes. However, the disco-themed single, “The Dead Dance”, caught the eye of fans and critics when it was released on Sept. 3, sparking a bit of musical controversy as listeners argued over its musical makeup.

Directed by tim burton

Lady Gaga’s hit song of 2025, “The Dead Dance,” takes a darker turn than Gaga fans are used to, with a music video directed by Tim Burton himself. The black and white color scheme, paired with Burton’s usual brand of eeriness, gave fans a whole new perspective on the upbeat song, along with bringing in more horror fans.

The music video opens in what appears to be a graveyard, depicting doll heads on sticks and dirty baby dolls in the woods. The camera then pans to Gaga dressed as a broken doll lying on the ground as she begins to shake uncontrollably. She then begins to dance with jerking movements as if she were being controlled, with backup dancers also reflecting Burton’s love for macabre aesthetics. Fans know that Lady Gaga is no stranger to weird and sometimes disturbing song vibes and videos, but this music video is a creepy stretch even for her own obscure style.

Original photo by Emma Drauer

Fans rally against music critics

“The Dead Dance” has sparked controversy within the music community, Gaga’s long-time fans, and fans of the well-loved Netflix show “Wednesday.” To music critics, the song is messy and jumbled, thrown together in an attempt just to write another song. Reviews from Lady Gaga’s diehard fans are even agreeing with this statement, but immediately followed up with “But it’s Lady Gaga, so it’s okay”.

Gaga fans, old and new, have rallied to defend Gaga, saying that this is simply the way that her music has evolved through the years. “The Dead Dance” may not be the most complex song or appreciated by most music critics for its simplicity, but it’s clearly being enjoyed by her most loyal fans.

Mayhem B-Side… Kinda feels like a weaker version of ‘Zombieboy,’ but since it’s Gaga, it’s still a banger. I just expected a little more 🤷‍♂️ Can’t wait to see the scene with this though! (I’m on episode 5 of season 1 😵‍💫) Lady Gaga – The Dead Dance – User Reviews – Album of The Year

The Wednesday feature

“The Dead Dance” was featured in “Wednesday” season two, during the characters Enid and Agnes’ dance routine. Lady Gaga has been beloved by the “Wednesday” fan base after her song “Bloody Mary” went viral in many edits of a viral scene of Wednesday dancing in the show, well before Gaga and her song appeared on the show.

The love that “Wednesday” fans hold for Lady Gaga shines through their reviews, loving the spooky but upbeat vibe of the song. Fans adored Gaga’s cameo and agree that it makes sense that they would reach out to her to cameo and write a song for the show after the positive impact that her song “Bloody Mary” had on the show’s fans. Regardless of critics’ comments, everyone looks forward to a Gaga song, and I, for one, can’t wait for her next hit!

Netflix

What’s next for Lady Gaga?

Lady Gaga has announced an extension of her The Mayhem Ball Tour, determined to reach cities that she was unable to visit during her original tour dates. The Mayhem Ball has been seen as a fashion paradise and an impressive exhibition of all things Gaga. The Mayhem Ball began in July, but these extra dates will extend into early 2026, so get your tickets to see Mother Monster shine!