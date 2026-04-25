Knight-Thon 2026 Dance Marathon Celebrates 30 Years

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at UCF chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

UCF’s largest student-led philanthropy, Knight-Thon, celebrated its 30th anniversary during its annual main event in the Addition Financial Arena on April 11. The organization revealed a $688,935.30 yearlong fundraising total at the end of the event, which was more than a $60,000 jump from last year.

Knight-Thon is a part of a national organization called Miracle Network Dance Marathon. Universities with dance marathon programs fundraise year-round to support their local Children’s Miracle Network hospital, and Knight-Thon’s funds go directly to the Orlando Health Arnold Palmer Hospital for Children.

Knight-Thon funds support the greatest area of need in the hospital, which can include funding critical treatments, research, pediatric medical equipment, and other services that make the hospital experience more normal for the child. This year, the funds are being allocated to the Orlando Health Children’s Pavilion, a brand-new six-story facility that will house over 30 pediatric specialties under one roof. The facility, which is set to open this August, will allow for seamless collaborative care among specialists.

View this post on Instagram @knightthonucf via Instagram.

Throughout the year and during the main event, participants in Knight-Thon learn about the journeys of various miracle families who have been treated at the hospital, and many of the families have proven the importance of the children’s pavilion. A lot of the children who have overcome major health obstacles still see specialists for ongoing care.

Without the children’s pavilion, families must regularly take their kids all over town to see different specialists. With some children seeing upwards of 10 specialists, this can be taxing on families. Participants learn the direct impact they make in alleviating this stress by giving families a chance to receive all of their care in one place.

Over 1,400 participants spent their Saturday in the arena to celebrate Knight-Thon’s success and make memories with all of the miracle children and families. Participants also continued to fundraise one last time for the year. Each participant had a profile on an app called DonorDrive, where their fundraising took place. Participants were motivated by Knight-Thon’s tiered fundraising incentives, which included t-shirts, hats, tote bags, buttons, magnets, and crewnecks.

Participants also belonged to one of over 60 teams involved in fundraising, such as RSO’s, fraternities and sororities, or Knight-Thon’s internal committee and leadership teams. These teams worked throughout the year to creatively fundraise for their home organization.

Knight-Thon received support from other external sources throughout the year as well. Knight-Thon’s presenting sponsor, Coca-Cola Beverages Florida LLC, announced a donation of $30,000 at the main event and provided Coca-Cola products for participants throughout the entire event. Additionally, 7 Brew donated during the main event and sponsored an hour of the event, providing coffee, energy drinks, and merchandise to participants.

View this post on Instagram @knightthonucf via Instagram

Knight-Thon also works with K-12 programs in the area that host their own mini dance marathons. These schools were celebrated during an hour of the main event for raising over $300,000 for the hospital. The college students behind these initiatives often find their start with Dance Marathon through these programs.

Throughout the year, Knight-Thon has two large external fundraising pushes during the fall and spring semesters: Charge on Challenge and Champions Challenge. These three-day pushes encourage people to fundraise with different activities each day that involve teams tabling or playing in sports tournaments. Plus, more local businesses support Knight-Thon during these times with partial proceeds. Between these two pushes this year, Knight-Thon raised over $160,000.

With the success of these pushes, this being a milestone year for the organization, and it being the year of the children’s pavilions’ opening, Knight-Thon had a lot to celebrate at the main event. Participants made memories with the Knight-Thon morale committee’s annual morale dance, silent disco, and live performances from the miracle kids and UCF’s student organizations.

While the main event concluded Knight-Thon’s 2025-2026 year of fundraising, Knight-Thon is already preparing for year 31. In a post made to Instagram, Knight-Thon announced the opening of management board applications, where new students can join the executive team and become the next leaders of these miracles.