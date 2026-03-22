Kids Paint Pebbles for Penguins to Give Their Mates

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at UCF chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Small acts of kindness can be so simple and worthwhile, but have you ever done something for a penguin? On March 6, children from the Edinburgh Children’s Hospital Charity decorated and painted pebbles for the Gentoo penguins at Edinburgh Zoo, which they could choose from. These pebbles are then presented to their mates. But why do penguins offer pebbles during mating season?

a gift to one’s heart

There are more than 18 penguin species, each with mating rituals adapted to its environment. For Gentoo penguins in zoos, mating season begins in March. As the season starts, the male penguins begin collecting smooth pebbles. In the wild, these pebbles are highly valuable. Gentoo penguins carefully search beaches, picking them up with their beaks and selecting the strongest, smoothest stones to present to a prospective mate.

They also build their nests out of these stones to protect their eggs from the cold. Due to the weather, pebbles are the perfect gift in the Antarctic region, as snow and ice melt around them, keeping nests visible and dry.

If the female penguin accepts the pebble, it signals the beginning of a pair bond. On social media, people often view this ritual as a kind of “proposal,” finding it adorable that penguins present their chosen mate with the perfect pebble.

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A small act of kindness

According to 4WWL, fourth-year children helped paint vibrant pebbles for the Gentoo penguins’ courtship. Over 1,000 pebbles were decorated and gifted to the zoo for the penguins to choose from. Through this partnership, the children at the hospital have the opportunity to stay connected with nature while facing the hardships that brought them to the hospital.

Throughout their stay, the children can watch livestreams of the Gentoo penguins at the zoo and see them choose their colorful pebbles. The video quickly went viral, generating over 1 million likes across social media, where viewers were touched by both the penguins’ unique courtship and the kindness shown by the children. Additionally, many users noted that it was heartwarming and comedic, highlighting the penguins’ careful selection of the perfect pebble to impress their mate.

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For children spending extended periods in the hospital, activities such as painting pebbles can provide an important emotional outlet. Decorating the stones allows them to express their own creativity and feel involved in something meaningful outside of the hospital. This connection with nature gives the children something joyful to look forward to during difficult times.

Become a part of something bigger

Stories like this not only inspire people to learn more about a cause, species, or community, but also show how small acts can have a powerful impact. Whether helping animals or simply spreading positivity online, these small actions can create significant joy and have a far-reaching impact.

Ultimately, projects like this show that kindness is contagious. A single creative activity can brighten a child’s day, contribute to animal enrichment, and inspire countless others to look for their own ways to make a difference.