Katherine Heigl’s Perfect Place To Protect the Voiceless and Innocent: Mar-a-Lago

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at UCF chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Katherine Heigl made headlines on March 11 when she attended President Donald Trump’s Florida residence, Mar-a-Lago, for the Wine, Women & Shoes event benefiting Big Dog Ranch Rescue. The event was part of a three-day fundraising series that raised $5.5 million. Big Dog Ranch has rescued more than 88,000 dogs since 2008. Heigl said she attended the event because it aligns with the Jason Heigl Foundation, a family-founded organization dedicated to animal welfare.

Heigl is best known for her roles in Grey’s Anatomy, Knocked Up, and 27 Dresses. In 2008, according to USA Today, she withdrew from Emmy consideration for her role in Grey’s Anatomy, stating that the writers did not give her “the material this season to warrant” the nomination. This, along with rumors that she was difficult, contributed to a decline in her career during the late 2000s. Public appearances like this one are therefore rare for her.

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Her appearance sparked some controversy—not for anything she said, but because of the venue. Mar-a-Lago, located in West Palm Beach, is well-known as President Donald Trump’s private club. According to the Mar-a-Lago Club’s website, Trump purchased the property in 1985, using it as a private residence, and opened it to the public as a club in 1995. With the president’s disapproval rating at 56%, according to The Economist, and this event taking place less than two weeks after America initiated the Iran war on Feb. 26, attending a pet-focused fundraiser at the home of a president actively engaged in global conflict seemed, at the very least, in poor taste.

While the Big Dog Ranch has not publicly endorsed Trump’s presidency, its honorary co-chair is Trump’s daughter-in-law, and the organization regularly holds this event at Mar-a-Lago.

Animals don’t vote. The only room they don’t like is the euthanasia room at a shelter. They are completely at the mercy of us, and they have no voice of their own. This event was about animal advocacy, something that has always been deeply personal to me. Anyone who knows me knows that protecting animals is one of my greatest passions.” – Heigl told Page Six,

Heigl has not publicly stated her political views and, in a 12-year-old interview with USA Today, said she is “terrible at politics” and doesn’t “understand the politics of things.” She has remained consistent in this stance.

She further said, “As a society, we should all come together to protect the voiceless and the innocent. This should not be a polarizing issue.” Heigl has not shared opinions on the Iran War, immigration, the economy, or other policies affecting human lives under Trump’s presidency. While she may not consider herself a political person, her attendance at the event has made a clear statement.