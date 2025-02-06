Will the Chiefs Be the First NFL Team to Win Three Super Bowls in a Row?

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Being the champions of both Super Bowl LVII and Super Bowl LVIII, the Kansas City Chiefs are no stranger to winning big. This year, they have the chance to do it again and make a historic first as the only team in the National Football League to win three consecutive Super Bowls.

The only teams to come close to this record both won three winning titles in four seasons: the New England Patriots from 2001 to 2004 and the Dallas Cowboys from 1992 to 1995. Both NFL teams are household names, and the Kansas City Chiefs could be on their way to joining them.

On Jan. 26, the AFC and NFC Championship games took place, deciding which teams would face off against one another at Super Bowl LIX.

AFC Champion: Kansas City Chiefs

The Chiefs played a triumphant game against the Buffalo Bills at the infamous Arrowhead Stadium, their home stadium, clinching the AFC Champion title for the third year in a row. The Chiefs led at half-time with 21 points to the Bills’ 16. The third quarter proved stressful for Chiefs fans, as they began to trail behind the Bills after scoring no additional points from the second quarter.

The stress was kicked up a notch in the fourth quarter. The Chiefs scored and were up by seven points until the Bills scored a touchdown and tied up the game, resulting in both teams having 29 points. Thankfully for the Chiefs, they scored a field goal with just three minutes left on the clock, ending the game with a score of 29 to 32.

Disappointed, the Bills players left the field as the Chiefs celebrated. Confetti was flying, the crowd was cheering and mega-pop star Taylor Swift was smiling ear to ear as she joined her boyfriend, Travis Kelce, on the field.

The Kansas City Chiefs have also been receiving criticism regarding the referees at games. Some say the refs have favored them, questioning the validity of their wins.

Despite this criticism, the Chiefs have proven to be a force within the NFL, and they don’t seem like they plan on slowing down anytime soon.

NFC Champion: Philadelphia Eagles

The NFC championship game was played at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia earlier that day when the Washington Commanders joined the Philadelphia Eagles at their home stadium to take on the fate-deciding challenge.

The Commanders scored first with a field goal, but their triumph was short-lived when the Eagles scored a touchdown and began to lead with seven points to the Commanders’ three. Both teams were able to score additional points, ending half-time with a score of 15 to 27, with the Eagles comfortably in the lead. The Commanders continued, doing their best to overtake their competition, but the Eagles prevailed. The game ended with the Eagles dominating the Commanders with a final score of 23 to 55.

Just as the Chiefs did, the Eagles celebrated their win, as did the rest of Philadelphia, as people took to the streets in crowds to celebrate their city’s win.

Super Bowl LIX

This year’s Super Bowl will take place this Sunday in New Orleans at Caesars Superdome at 6:30 pm EST. Kendrick Lamar will perform the half-time show, and SZA is set to join him on stage. As of now, the Chiefs are favored to win.

Just two years ago, at Super Bowl LVII, the Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles met each other on the field. In just a few days, they’ll be up for a rematch.