K-pop is a sector of the global music industry with songs that at times consume you entirely. As someone who has been part of this community for a decade, I believe it’s right to make a list of the current songs that have altered my brain chemistry so much, that I can’t go on with my day without listening to them at least once. And if you are someone interested in getting into K-pop or learning about groups and their songs you might not know of, this list is just for you.

1. Siren – Riize

Rookie SM group, Riize, has showcased their talents from the very beginning of their careers. The six-month-old group has gathered attention from fans all over the world due to their concept—1990s and 2000s K-pop. And also because of how the industry refers to them as first-generation idols. Riize has the potential to become a big hit within the K-pop industry, especially when the song “Siren” was released by the company a month before the group’s debut. To this day, it has K-pop fans in a chokehold due to how addicting it is, and how the level of difficulty of its choreography fits with the song.

On a personal note, I think the more people begin to stan Riize the better because the song is not currently on any streaming platform, and K-pop fans have been begging the company to upload it to them. So, in conclusion, the more people pestering the company the better, because I need this song to be on repeat 24/7 on my Spotify.

2. Love me back – fromis_9

Now to the second song in this list. Fromis_9 is a group formed through a survival program in 2017 and has been releasing bops ever since. Although Fromis_9 is a group that has been in the industry for a long time, its popularity does not compare to what it should be. Because of this, I am putting them on this list because their songs have been playing with my brain chemistry since their debut. STAN FROMIS_9!!

This song, in particular, was released for a webtoon, Operation: True Love. This webtoon is extremely popular in Korea, and I wouldn’t be surprised if a producer picked it up soon. The members of Fromis_9 are such amazing singers—that I don’t think anyone else could have performed this song like them. Every time I listen to it, I feel like I am in a romance K-Drama from the early 2000s like 20th Century Girl.

3. zerobaseone – in bloom

ZEROBASEONE is another rookie group that has taken over my mind since their debut. A group born from the popular survival show BOYS PLANET, ZEROBASEONE made their debut in July of 2023 with the song “In Bloom.” Now, every single time I listen to this song (which is every day), I’m devoured by this sensation of how a first love in your youth must feel like. “In Bloom,” like the previous song by Fromis_9, has this feeling of being stuck in a romance series, especially now that the spring season is approaching. Very rarely do we see a debut this youthful, or blooming, to play with the title a little bit, as the current vibe in K-pop is more similar to Riize’s pre-release, “Siren.”

ZEROBASEONE’s songs are a must-listen-to for anyone who wants to be transported into the innocence and happiness of first love.

4. nobody knows – kiss of life

NOW. Now we get into WOMEN in K-pop. Kiss of Life is another group that debuted in 2023 and has been showcasing their talents since. “Nobody Knows” is such a sensual song that is accompanied by angelic vocals by each of the members of the group. Kiss of Life deserves all the attention of the world, as their talent is a rare gem in an industry that values visuals over talent. The choreography of this song is also another factor about why it has been stuck in my mind. It reminded me of Twice’s subunit MISAMO’s song “Do Not Touch” (another song that will change your brain chemistry but had to be cut from this list because it was getting too long).

Kiss of Life is still relatively new, and since they come from a smaller company they can be overshadowed by groups that come from bigger ones like SM, YG, JYP, and now HYBE. This is a group with a more mature concept that is much needed since the last time I saw GROWN WOMEN in K-pop was back in the AOA or SISTAR era.

5. Oh! my mistake – April

This one right here has been on my Top Songs playlist on Spotify since its release. April is another group that has been stuck in the Nugudom of K-pop. “Oh! My Mistake” is a song that enchants you and allures you to it without notice. The vocals and the retro-pop genre of the song are a MUST LISTEN. And I am serious, if you have been in K-pop for a while and haven’t heard about April…where have you been? Very honest question.

April is a group with numerous songs that will alter your brain chemistry every single time they come on your Spotify or streaming platform of choice. So, I recommend you give them a try because they deserve the attention.

6. to you – seventeen

With this one right here (with this group right here) I could go on a rant of hours as to why Seventeen is the best group for songs that alter your brain chemistry. And no, it’s not because they are my ULT group, nor because I have been with them since their debut in 2015. Seventeen is truly a group with no skip in their entire discography (thank you Woozi).

“To You” is a song that expresses gratitude towards a loved one in all forms possible. Woozi, the composer and leader of the vocal team of Seventeen, created this song while thinking of his pet. Thus, the ‘you’ in the title is meant to refer to anyone, a friend, lover, family member, or like to Woozi, a pet. Seventeen is a group with amazing vocals, and I believe this song highlights them perfectly well.

PS. Another song of Seventeen you must listen to as it will change your brain chemistry is, “Circles.”

7. born to be – itzy

Itzy is JYP’s group with the best female dancers in my humble opinion. With this pre-release single, Itzy has been able to portray an amazing and powerful choreography that their fans have greatly missed. It has been a while since I have become obsessed with an Itzy single like this one. And it wasn’t until recently that I realized that it was not the title track of the album, but was simply another single, which demonstrates how good of a song “Born To Be” is.

Itzy is a group with a great discography and one of the few K-groups built on idols who are just natural-born dancers.

8. Loveticon – csr

CSR is a relatively unknown group. I still have yet to see people talk about them as they do with other groups that debuted in the same year. CSR is formed of girls born in the year 2005, which I think works great with the concept of youthfulness in their songs. Songs of theirs like “LOVETICON” are filled with this nostalgia for school life. They are so upbeat and charming that it is impossible not to become obsessed with them. CSR is a group that has great potential and their cute concept is so refreshing among the stronger ones currently in the industry.

They remind me of ZEROBASEONE and TWS when it comes to their songs, so if you are into them, CSR will be exactly your taste.

9. up no more – twice

And of course, it wouldn’t be a proper list of altering brain chemistry songs, if Twice isn’t in it. Eyes Wide Open is one of Twice’s best albums, and “Up No More” is just one of the many songs inside the album that have left me in a daze for days. “Up No More” has that city-pop element from the 1990s and 2000s that you can’t stop listening to.

During one of my many “quarantine drinking nights,” I can still remember the sensation of ascending to heaven, while I listened to this song. Not to mention how delicate and addictive the choreography of it is to watch. I still need JYP to make a MV for this song, because I just know it would be so aesthetically pleasing.

10. Ateez – Answer

Last, but definitely not least, Ateez. This song right here, is my Roman Empire. I still remember where I was and what I was doing when it was first released in 2020. I still can’t find the words to describe how amazing and brain-altering this song is. The amazing vocals of the members, beautifully-made choreography, and the aesthetic of the MV, all play a part in why “Answer” by Ateez is one of their best songs to date.

Ateez is known for its powerful songs and just as power-driven choreography. So, if you are looking for a song on the softer side, “Answer” is the one for you. To be honest, Ateez needs to come back with another song with this vibe, because it’s just so good, fits them well, and most importantly, I miss it.

Hopefully, these songs will be added to your day-to-day playlists. I believe they will make your day ten times better. More songs had to be cut from this list, but stay tuned for a potential part two!