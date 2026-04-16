It’s Not That Deep: Demi Lovato Opens Tour In Orlando

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at UCF chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Demi Lovato’s return to music in late 2025 was highly anticipated, as the singer hadn’t released a full-length album of new music since 2022 and hadn’t toured since then either. So when It’s Not That Deep arrived, the internet went into a frenzy: the Lovatics were back.

Her music has been known to bring fans of all walks of life together, most notably within the LGBTQ community. And it’s not just her music, but her Disney career that started her off, garnering her much attention from the media at a young age.

When she announced her first arena tour in late October last year, I immediately booked my tickets because I knew this show would not be one to miss, and indeed, I was right. The first two dates of the tour had to be cancelled, which made my show in Orlando the first night of the tour, and so many things happened within the span of two hours. If you weren’t there, this article will serve as your recap of the night, and if you haven’t already, buy those tickets.

Original photo by Victoria Suarez

If you don’t know the name Adela Jergova, you will by the end of this tour. Demi has one opener for her 22-city run, and the Slovakian singer-dancer is a powerhouse performer. Most notably known for her education in KATSEYE’s Dream Academy, the dancer was dropped after the first round of eliminations due to a lack of fan support and the higher-ups’ belief that she was meant to be a solo act, not in a girl group. And honestly? She has been doing amazing ever since, slated to be one of the next big mainstream pop girls of the decade. One of the things she is best known for is her homage to ballet, specifically being a pointe dancer, which was showcased heavily during her set.

ADELA opened her set by performing an unreleased song that she had been teasing for the last few weeks, “KGB.” She also performed hits from her EP, The Provacateur, like “SexOnTheBeat” and “Go,” as well as her most popular songs, “DeathByDevotion” and “SUPERSCAR.” She also played two other unreleased songs from her upcoming album, the title of which has not been revealed as of yet, but it is highly anticipated and will hopefully be released this summer.

Demi appeared, and the stage was flanked by a garage aesthetic of a set, leaving me curious about the concert’s vibe. But looking back on it now, I see the vision. Demi opened with the two main singles from the album, “Fast” and “Kiss,” going into “Frequency” before addressing the crowd. “Orlando! What the f*ck is up!”

She then launched into her hits, back-to-back, playing “Heart Attack,” “Tell Me You Love Me,” and “Confident.” Then came the first surprise of the night. “Welcome to the It’s Not That Deep tour,” Lovato said, fully addressing the crowd for the second time that night. “I’m f*cking blown away by you guys, thank you so much. I have a little surprise for you. How many of you want to hear a song that I’ve never played live before?” Demi debuted a new song, “Low Rise Jeans,” which had subsequently been teased in an Instagram post with the setlist for the show, as well as another new song, called “Fantasy,” which can be heard on the iTunes Deluxe of INTD.

Original photo by Victoria Suarez

The second act consisted of a costume change and opening of her ballad “Skyscraper” to the surprise of many day-one fans. She also played the original version of “Give Your Heart A Break,” (there is a difference) which I had expected since it was one of her biggest hits. She played two more songs from the new album before playing “Ghost,” her newest ballad which she dedicated to her husband.

“I wrote this next song about loving someone so much that you’re terrified of losing them,” Lovato said to the crowd. “I actually wrote this song about my incredible husband Jordan, who’s here tonight. Baby, I love you so much. This one’s for you.”

The biggest surprise of the night was when Demi brought out a clothes rack with looks from all ten of her eras, and before you say she only has nine albums, technically Camp Rock is her first era because it is her debut into the industry, even as a film. She had her dancers pick a fan from the audience, who drew a number from an envelope connecting to an era which ended up being Camp Rock. “I think I’m gonna do ‘This is Me,’” and everyone subsequently lost their minds, me included.

But the highlight of the night was when Demi’s little garage opened and Joe Jonas stepped out to join her for his verse on the song and to perform another track from her first album, “On the Line,” which hadn’t been performed in years. My inner child was screaming because hearing “This Is Me” live in 2026 was honestly so healing and something I will never forget. It was also later revealed that Selena Gomez had attended as well, marking the first public reunion between the Disney stars in ten years.

Original photo by Victoria Suarez

Demi performed “Let You Go” and a song from Confident, the album that left most fans surprised, before launching into two more of her biggest songs, “Sorry Not Sorry” and “Really Don’t Care,” one of the only songs if not the only song from the album Demi that was played.

She returned to the stage to do an encore with songs “Sorry To Myself” and arguably the most popular song in her discography, “Cool For the Summer,” closing out the show for the night.

In short, Demi did not disappoint, and seeing the show was so incredibly worth it for so many reasons, and if you’re considering going, do it. Money comes back, but memories don’t.