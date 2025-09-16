Israel is Committing Genocide in Gaza, U.N. Finds

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at UCF chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

On Sept. 16, a United Nations commission of inquiry concluded that Israel has committed genocide in Gaza — a finding that escalates international focus on the conflict. The report marks a historic moment in international law and human rights oversight.

According to BBC News, the inquiry states that Israel has committed four of the five genocidal acts defined under the 1948 Genocide Convention, including mass killings, inflicting serious bodily and mental harm, creating conditions designed to destroy the group, and measures intended to prevent births.

The commission’s findings are based on a wide range of evidence, including survivor testimonies, satellite imagery, and statements from Israeli officials. It highlights the systematic destruction of civilian infrastructure: hospitals, schools, and homes, as well as attacks on medical personnel and humanitarian aid convoys. Thousands of Gazans have been displaced, and many face severely restricted access to food, water, and medical care.

Israeli officials have strongly denied the allegations, arguing that their military operations target Hamas and other militant groups and are justified as self-defense. However, the U.N. report makes it clear that the scale and nature of the actions go far beyond self-defense, meeting the legal criteria for genocide.

The commission calls for immediate international action to stop the violence and hold those responsible accountable. It urges the United Nations and member states to impose sanctions, provide humanitarian aid, and support prosecutions through the International Criminal Court.

The humanitarian impact is staggering: more than 64,000 people have reportedly died in Gaza, and the crisis continues to worsen. As The Guardian reports, the situation on the ground is dire, with the civilian population facing constant bombardment and a collapse of essential services.

For students, activists, and anyone watching from afar, the U.N.’s determination should serve as a call to awareness. While it may feel distant from everyday life, the findings are a reminder that human rights and international law demand attention and action, even from those of us far from the frontline.