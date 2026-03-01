Is Luke Combs “Back in the Saddle” of Country Music?

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at UCF chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Luke Combs, traditionally known for his blue-collar anthems and big radio love songs, left his fans at a crossroads in 2024 with the release of his album Fathers and Sons. While the sappy, sentimental soundtrack resonated with many of his listeners, its overall lack of his trademark, tailgate, high-energy style made the record his least successful album. The country star, with no full headlining tour in 2025, seemed to be losing touch with his fans. That was until he reminded listeners why he once dominated the industry by dropping “Back in the Saddle,” the first single from his highly anticipated album, and announced a country bar chain set to open across the country, including here in Orlando.

While Combs did take some time away from his traditional sound, to say he ever stopped caring about his community and followers would be far from the truth. After missing his son’s birth while on an international tour, he expressed deep regret and a strong desire to dedicate both his time and an album to his love for his family. That experience became the driving force behind his decision not to tour in 2025, as being a present father to his growing children has always mattered more to him than his career. He would not have been living out the songs he sings to his fans or being the man his children see in him if he had not taken time to care for his family. When that deeply personal project drew mixed reactions, Combs did not step away from his audience. Instead, he turned directly towards them.

Combs took his commitment to his fans a step further by ensuring that the next album he released would give his listeners a direct say in which audio tracks were included. To accomplish this crowdsourcing strategy, he created an undercover Instagram account under the handle @lcombs77. There, he unveiled his 22-song tracklist that will be included in his new The Way I Am album to be released on March 20, with the start of his next headline tour beginning the following day in Las Vegas, Nevada. Fans have responded positively to his new music that shares a resemblance to his old sound, noting the recently released “Be By You” feels like the kind of love song that made them fall in love with his music in the first place. This success is even branching out beyond his next musical chapter.

Locally, Combs announced that his Category 10 country bar will open at Universal CityWalk Orlando, bringing his brand directly to Central Florida. This expansion will give fans in the Orlando area the ability to connect with his sound outside of concerts and streaming platforms. The bar’s name comes from his hit “Hurricane,” with Category 10 playing off the idea of a storm so big that it breaks the scale, similar to how the song took off. Combs has expressed excitement about bringing the venue to Orlando, even calling it a “worldwide destination spot.” The 33,000-square-foot, three-story building will be the third Category 10 location.

With Luke Combs’ new music already rising on the charts, a new headlining tour underway, and the expansion of his country bar, he is not only returning to his dominant place in the industry but continuing to break his own records. Considering that his so-called “fall off” album still reached number two on the charts, and that his time away from touring reflected his character rather than a lack of relevance, it raises the question not of whether Luke Combs is “Back in the Saddle,” but whether he ever truly fell off in the first place.